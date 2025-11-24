Antisocial behaviour crackdown is making Housing Trust flats safer

Release date: 21/11/25

New data released today shows increased security and safety measures introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government is having an impact on antisocial behaviour at a set of Housing Trust flats at Glenside.

Last month, the Barwell Flats walk-up flats at Glenside became an area of focus for the SA Housing Trust’s continued action on stamping out antisocial behaviour following earlier crackdowns at Bentzen Court and Elliot Lodge at Gilberton.

Two Barwell Flats tenants have pending SACAT action against their tenancies.

A dedicated housing officer has been appointed to Barwell Flats, to work with tenants to reduce issues.

The Housing Officer attends the complex regularly to sight and report any maintenance concerns and work with tenants on documenting antisocial behaviour.

Measures taken at Barwell Flats are complemented by broad actions taken by the Government to reduce antisocial behaviour at Housing Trust sites.

In September, the State Government announced the SA Housing Trust’s Good Neighbour Policy to strengthen the existing three-strikes warning system by requiring tenants who have an antisocial behaviour complaint substantiated against them to take immediate steps to amend their behaviour.

These measures are having an impact. The number of antisocial behaviour reports to the Housing Trust has dropped from 235 reports under the previous Liberal Government to just 125 between 2022 and September this year.

This includes a collapse in the number of antisocial behaviour reports deemed ‘serious’ from 20 to 7 across these time periods.

The number of reports deemed ‘moderate’ has dropped from 83 to 59 and the number of reports deemed ‘minor’ has dropped from 132 to 59.

These trends are supported by SA Police data which shows a drop in police call outs to the site from 1,608 under the previous government to 1,527 under the current government.

In recent months, significant increases to security patrols, increased cleaning efforts and security-focused refurbishments has led to Housing Trust tenants reporting to staff feeling safer at sites targeted for improvement.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

All our measures to crackdown bad behaviour – from security patrols to our new Good Neighbour Policy illustrate a very clear message: The Government and the Housing Trust will not tolerate antisocial behaviour by tenants.

Our message to many tenants who are good neighbours, to the hard-working Trust staff and to neighbouring residents is that we will continue to work hard to stamp out antisocial behaviour.

We’re making progress, but accept there is still more to be done.