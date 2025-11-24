Multicultural Festival returns bigger than ever

Release date: 22/11/25

The state’s flagship multicultural event that promotes and showcases multiculturalism in South Australia will take place this Sunday 23 November from 12pm to 6pm.

South Australia’s yearly Multicultural Festival – a free, family-friendly event that celebrates the many cultures in our state continues to grow as it returns to Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga, this weekend with over 85 community groups participating this year, representing 65 cultures and highlighting the valuable diversity that is such an intrinsic part of our community.

An exciting new feature this year will be a number of cooking demonstrations, complementing the incredible array of mouthwatering treats on offer on the day – totalling more than 150 dishes from across the 41 stallholders.

There will also be 30 stage performances of traditional and modern dance and music, which are always a highlight of the energetic entertainment on offer, as well as 14 hand-on activities, and a vibrant variety of cultural displays, art, craft, interactive demonstrations and cultural presentations.

The BreastScreen SA mobile screening unit will be at the festival for the first time offering free screenings for women over 40. Even more free health checks and helpful information about health and community services from over 15 organisations and state government agencies can be found in the new Community Services Hub.

This year the festival is expected to welcome more than 12,000 people to this fantastic event and join in the fun activities for people of all ages, together, in the heart of Adelaide.

For more information and to see the full program, follow Multicultural SA on Facebook or visit www.multicultural.sa.gov.au/festival

Quotes

Attributable to Multicultural Affairs Minister Zoe Bettison

Last year’s Multicultural Festival was such a popular success that I am so pleased to announce the event is growing even bigger again this year – covering all of Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga for the first time.

I am so excited to once again welcome South Australians into the heart of our city to share in and learn about some of the more than 200 culturally, linguistically and religiously diverse groups in our state.

The Multicultural Festival is a wonderful celebration of all the positive impacts that flow from our shared experience, and a fantastic opportunity to build even stronger connections and deepen cultural awareness.