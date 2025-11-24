Four towers to transform Adelaide’s East End

A bold partnership between the Malinauskas Labor Government, the City of Adelaide and community housing providers Junction and Unity Housing will deliver one of the biggest ever housing and mixed-use developments in the Adelaide CBD.

The landmark City East urban renewal project will transform Adelaide’s eastern precinct with the construction of four towers of up to 39 storeys which will host a world-class community precinct comprising of more than 700 homes, a hotel and retail destinations.

The announcement of the project coincides with a national Expression of Interest process which opens next week, calling for development groups to partner on delivery of the $900m precinct.

Situated in a significant city zone landholding of almost 8,000sqm between Pirie and Flinders St, the super-site is in the heart of Adelaide’s cultural, civic and education and commercial precincts.

The concept masterplan includes:

More than 700 apartments, including 200 affordable housing outcomes

A 200-room hotel and other commercial/office space opportunities

High-quality public realm and greenspaces connected to new vibrant laneways through the precinct

Prominent activated street frontages to Pirie Street and Flinders Street

City East will deliver high quality homes for key workers and lower income households and will provide an opportunity for people to live closer to where they work and be part of a thriving community in the city’s dynamic eastern corner.

The announcement of the project complements the Malinauskas Government’s recent policy changes to increase building heights in the CBD, as well as the commitment of a $500 million guarantee fund to support more housing in the city if re-elected.

City East will offer all the benefits of CBD living; close walking distance of the East End, key cultural destinations and community services, including shopping, dining and public transport.

The project will open new north-south pedestrian connections and green spaces that tie the precinct together, with activated street frontages and laneway connections to create vibrancy and livability.

The Expression of Interest opens Thursday 27 November. Interested groups can register their interest through the exclusive Commercial Advisors Alinea Group and Colliers.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

City East is going to transform the East End. It will serve as a testament to those who share the vision to see Adelaide continue to grow.

At the core of the housing offering is fairness, affordability and an opportunity in our housing market for those who want to enjoy the benefits of city living.

The Adelaide City Council and the Lord Mayor are to be congratulated for their bold vision for the East End and their efforts getting this project to the stage where we are ready to get a developer on board.

I also congratulate the other members of this ambitious partnership, Junction and Unity, for their work on this project, their ongoing partnership with the Housing Trust and for what they do for South Australians in need of support.

Now we want a developer who shares our ambition to get on board with what will be a generational opportunity to make an everlasting change in our beautiful city.

Attributable to Lord Mayor of Adelaide Jane Lomax-Smith

The City East project is further proof that the City of Adelaide is serious about reaching its population target of 50,000 residents by 2026.

We are, and always will be, active in progressing and supporting property developments that create diversity in housing offerings and diversity in our population.

This project involves a partnership with the State Government and demonstrates the opportunity that collaboration brings.

When completed, the City East development will be good for residents, good for local businesses and good for the city.

Attributable to Matthew Woodward, CEO of Unity Housing

Unity Housing is proud to be part of this transformative consortium, creating a precinct that sets a new benchmark for inclusive, affordable living in the heart of the city of Adelaide.

This project shows what’s possible when partners unite with a shared commitment to community, sustainability, and long-term social impact. We’re building more than homes – we’re creating vibrant, connected communities where people can thrive.

Attributable to Maria Palumbo, CEO of Junction

The housing crisis demands innovative and collaborative solutions to deliver both housing and sustainable communities.

This is an example of Government, Council and community housing providers working collectively, to amplify impact through the creation of a new neighbourhood.

Housing in the CBD is critical to our State’s growth and prosperity.

As Junction expands its reach across the metropolitan area, we are really excited to be part of this development which will support more people to live, work and thrive in the heart of our city.