Tougher penalties for dog attacks now in effect

Some of the nation’s toughest dog attack penalties are now in force in South Australia, under changes brought on by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Dog owners face a maximum $25,000 fine if their pet attacks and seriously injures or kills a person or animal – a tenfold increase on the previous penalty.

This will increase to up to $50,000 if the attacking dog is already the subject of a dangerous dog order. This maximum fine is significantly more than the previous maximum of $10,000.

In extreme cases, dog owners who deliberately encourage their pet to attack a person or animal can now be fined up to $100,000 – or be jailed for up to four years.

The reforms follow the tragic death of Golden Retriever Ruby, who was killed after two dog attacks in less than a month. Her owner, June, has led calls for change.

The strengthened Dog and Cat Management Act will also allow councils to work proactively with dog owners to help prevent offences before they occur, including implementing measures – like repairing a fence – to stop dogs wandering at large.

About 500 people are admitted to SA hospitals each year after being bitten by a dog. Many of these presentations are infants and children (ages 0-9) and older South Australians (aged 70 and over), representing around a quarter of total admissions for dog bites in the past five years.

While public hospital admissions have remained consistent in recent years, dog attacks are well up compared to a decade ago (252 admissions in 2014-15) – highlighting the need to bring these figures down and improve community safety.

More than 1,100 dog attacks and incidents were also reported to local councils in 2024-25, but a survey by the Dog and Cat Management Board suggests many more go unreported.

The significantly increased penalties build on the Government’s ‘Good Dogs have Bad Days’ campaign, helping to raise awareness on dog bite safety.

Safety tips include supervising children around dogs at home or in public, avoiding a dog’s territory like their bed, yard or toy box, never startling a dog or disturbing them while sleeping, and understanding warning signs such as growling.

As part of the reforms being rolled out, dog control orders placed on pet owners who move here from interstate – such as a dangerous dog order or a prohibition order – will also be better recognised and enforced under South Australian law.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Strong deterrents are now in place for irresponsible dog owners who put the community and other animals at risk.

We are sending a clear message to owners to do all they can to control their dogs and bring down the number of attacks, many of them on vulnerable children and the elderly.

Innocent pet owners have the right to feel safe and for their beloved family members to be protected.

What happened to Ruby was heartbreaking, and her legacy will live on through these reforms.

Attributable to owner of Golden Retriever Ruby, June Deane

The tougher penalties to me are an absolute victory. I have worked so hard for the past 19 months to have them implemented and help protect others from going through the pain and suffering that our family has endured.

Ruby was such a beautiful soul. Walking around the block or a trip to the local vet should be a safe space.

These new laws will make dog owners more accountable for their actions and think twice before having a dog off a leash in a public setting.

I hope it will reduce the number of dog attacks, make our community safer for all and let our precious Ruby’s legacy live on.

Attributable to Dog and Cat Management Board member, Associate Professor Susan Hazel

The Dog and Cat Management Act’s new dog attack penalties send a strong message to dog owners – be responsible, be safe around others and if not, be prepared to face harsh penalties of up to $100,000 and possible imprisonment.

The new Act will work hard to prevent dog attacks before they occur through proactive local council management such as stopping dogs from wandering. The Dog and Cat Management Board also has strategies to educate people about ways to reduce the risk of dog attacks.