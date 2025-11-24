High Voltage Grand Final week rolls into Adelaide

Release date: 24/11/25

The final countdown has begun for the bp Adelaide Grand Final, as the Adelaide Supercars street race enters a new exciting era.

The new format for the nation’s largest domestic motorsport event will see four finalists battle it out over races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to be crowned the Repco Supercars season champion on Sunday.

The four finalists – Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and South Australia’s own Kai Allen – arrived in Adelaide today to meet fans in Rundle Mall.

The new finals-deciding format for the bp Adelaide Grand Final will this year combine with blockbuster after-race concerts headlined by Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz on Saturday and Australian music icons AC/DC on Sunday.

Kravitz will be supported by Oz music legends Jet, while AC/DC will be supported by rockers Amyl and the Sniffers, fresh from dominating the ARIA Awards.

This year’s innovations are already delivering significant dividends, with ticket sales up more than 50 per cent on the same point last year. All four-day grandstand seats have sold out, while just a handful of single day grandstand seats remain available.

Significantly, bookings for corporate hospitality are up 20 per cent, helping ensure the event can build upon the $72.6 million economic benefit delivered by last year’s race.

It’s set to be an unforgettable event, with a whole week of motorsport celebration taking over the streets of Adelaide.

Tomorrow, the traditional Transporter Parade will see the B-double transporters for all Supercars Teams roll into Adelaide from the northern suburbs, along King William Street and Wakefield Street, into the Adelaide Street Circuit.

On Wednesday evening, all drivers and their 25 Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs will head through the city into Victoria Square for the bp Adelaide Grand Final Parade, where fans will be able to get up close with the drivers.

There’s the NAPA Speedway roaring into town from Wednesday night, the Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Grand Final to crown its champion on Saturday, and the 40th anniversary of the Adelaide Street Circuit celebrated with historic cars and the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, with former F1 superstars David Coulthard and Scott Speed driving it on the iconic track. Limited tickets are still available for this year’s bp Adelaide Grand Final from 27-30 November, including the Saturday and Sunday Night Concerts headlined by Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC.

For more information visit adelaidegrandfinal.com.au. Free public transport is available for ticketholders.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

As a Government, we made an active decision to bring back the Supercars. But we didn’t stop there.

We invested in the event to grow it and deliver improved economic returns for South Australians.

Last year, the event delivered a more than 70-million dollar economic benefit.

This year, the new era of the bp Adelaide Grand Final is shaping up as even better.

Ticket sales are already up 50 per cent, and corporate hospitality up 20 per cent.

The offering is exceptional. A genuine Championship-deciding Grand Final, guaranteed to go down to the wire. AC/DC. Lenny Kravitz. Jet. Amyl and the Sniffers.

It’s affordable, action-packed, entertainment for all ages.

Attributable to Mark Warren, South Australian Motor Sport Board CEO

Adelaide is ready to go racing for the bp Adelaide Grand Final to crown the 2025 Supercars Champion Our grand final week activities provide lots of opportunities for fans and patrons to get up-close and amongst the action, particularly in the Adelaide CBD.

The final chapter of the exciting finals format with our four contenders all gunning for championship glory is perfect for our event, and the iconic Adelaide Street Circuit celebrating 40-years.

Who will win?… Get your tickets to find out!