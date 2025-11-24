One week to sign up for next dining cashback draw

Release date: 24/11/25

South Australians are being encouraged to sign up to the next Summer Plan Dining Cashback ballot, which will be drawn on Monday 1 December.

Winners of the December 1 draw will be able to save 50% (up to $50) on their Christmas seafood purchases and coastal dining, with the cashback being available during the busy festive season.

The ballot for the December 1 draw closes at midnight on Sunday night (November 30), with 60,000 more cashback winners selected.

It comes as the first 60,000 winners of the first draw are reminded to claim their Dining Cashback before their cashback code expires on Sunday 7 December.

So far, 404 businesses, including 41 seafood retailers, are participating in the program, with more than half of the participating businesses in the State’s regions.

Further draws will occur at the beginning of each month until March, giving a total of 300,000 South Australians the chance to enjoy 50% cashback (up to $50) at participating coastal hospitality businesses or South Australian seafood retailers.

Ballot winners receive a unique code, instructions on how to claim their cashback, and a list of participating businesses.

To redeem the offer, winners simply visit a participating venue, keep their tax invoice, and submit their claim online via southaustralia.com/diningcashback.

Those who are unsuccessful will automatically go into future draws unless they opt-out.

Cashback payments of 50% (up to $50) are deposited into the winner’s nominated bank account within five business days of claim approval.

The Dining Cashback program is part of the State and Federal Governments’ Summer Plan.

For full terms and conditions and details on how to enter the ballot, go to southaustralia.com/diningcashback.

Limitations apply. Licence No. T25/1890, T25/2029, T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

As South Australians prepare for summer and Christmas celebrations, the Dining Cashback program offers savings while strengthening coastal hospitality and seafood businesses.

If you were lucky to win a Dining Cashback in the first draw, now is the time to get out and support our coastal communities and seafood businesses before it expires on 7 December.

Our coastal regions have so much to offer, from stunning dining experiences to fresh local seafood, and we’re helping make sure they are supported this summer while offering savings to South Australian families.