OSCE and the Constitutional Court conduct workshop on European standards of constitutional review

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, together with the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan, conducted a three-day, practice-oriented workshop dedicated to European standards and modern models of constitutional review.

The event aimed to strengthen legal institutions, enhance the professional capacity of judges and facilitate the exchange of international experience in the field of constitutional rights protection.

Opening the workshop, Mirzo-Ulugbek Abdusalomov, Chairperson of the Constitutional Court, and Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, emphasized the importance of international co-operation in advancing legal standards and ensuring judicial independence.

The seminar brought together two international experts--former Chairperson of the Constitutional Court of Moldova, Alexandru Tănase, and former Judge of the Constitutional Court of Lithuania, Professor Toma Birmontienė. They outlined the European experience on judicial independence, separation of powers, the role of constitutional courts in safeguarding human rights, and interaction with international judicial institutions, including the European Court of Human Rights.

Participants examined various models of constitutional review in Europe and Asia, standards for ensuring judicial independence, the application of international norms and the European Convention on Human Rights in national legal systems, as well as the interaction between constitutional courts and other branches of power. They also explored the role of judicial dialogue and precedent in the development of legal systems.

The event contributed to the further consolidation of the rule of law in Uzbekistan and the strengthening of professional dialogue between national and international experts in the field of constitutional justice.