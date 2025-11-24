Certified Ragdoll Breeder, Riverside Rags, Sets New Benchmark in Feline Welfare and Care

Riverside Rags_ragdoll kittens

Riverside Rags, a CFA and TICA certified Ragdoll breeder, upholds the highest standards in feline health, safety, and providing responsible Ragdoll kitten care.

PASCO, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverside Rags has earned national recognition as one of the few top-quality CFA and TICA certified Ragdoll breeders and catteries, reflecting their deep commitment to feline health, safety, and ethical care. Each certification underscores the cattery’s mission to raise healthy, well-socialized Ragdolls that bring years of comfort, companionship, and calm to Ragdoll families.About Riverside Rags (Brand Journey & Growth)Founded with a passion for the Ragdoll breed in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Riverside Rags began as a small, home-based cattery focused on care and connection. Over time, it has grown into a trusted name for families seeking kittens raised in clean, nurturing environments. Every cat is a part of their daily life, ensuring early socialization and gentle temperaments. Riverside Rags combines a love of animals with attention to responsible breeding, supported by veterinary partnerships and education through PawPeds. The result is a cattery known for both heart and high standards.Achievement / Recognition DetailsRiverside Rags holds both TICA’s Outstanding Cattery Certificate and CFA’s Cattery of Excellence, two of the most respected credentials in the breeding world. Each recognition follows veterinary inspections and evaluation of health, hygiene, and recordkeeping standards.What sets Riverside Rags apart is its home-based upbringing, genetic testing for HCM and PKD, and an unmatched 3-year health guarantee that can be extended to an astonishing 10 years! The cattery also earned the PawPeds G1 Ribbon for breeder education and continues to renew every certification annually, maintaining full transparency and care at every stage of breeding and adoption.Statement from the Founder / Breeder“These female Ragdoll kittens capture the heart with their luxurious, silky coats and deep blue eyes,” shares the breeder at Riverside Rags. “Each kitten exemplifies our breed’s famous gentle demeanor, perfect for families looking for a calm companion. Behind every kitten is a great deal of care, from health testing to daily handling, so their sweetness and confidence shine from the start.”Riverside Rags’ Commitment to Feline WelfareRiverside Rags continues to build its reputation through consistent, hands-on care. Each kitten is raised "underfoot," growing up in a calm, loving home where daily interaction helps shape their gentle temperaments. The cattery’s welfare practices include:- Comprehensive genetic and health screening for HCM, PKD, and other hereditary conditions- Family-based socialization that begins from birth- A transparent adoption process with guidance and updates throughout- Lifetime support and education- Continued focus on health, behavior, and emotional well-beingEvery step reflects their promise to raise kittens who thrive in life. These standards ensure every family welcomes a healthy, confident companion. Riverside Rags continues to redefine ethical breeding through compassion, science, and care.Industry or Community ImpactRecognition from TICA and CFA affirms Riverside Rags’ role in shaping practical standards across the Ragdoll community. Regular veterinary inspections, clear recordkeeping, and continuing education signal what responsible breeding looks like day to day. Other catteries reference these practices when improving sanitation, socialization, and health testing.For families, the certifications simplify a hard choice: who they can trust with their kitten’s start. By pairing transparency with measurable care, Riverside Rags helps raise the bar for welfare and accountability across the breed.Closing & Call to ActionTo learn more about Riverside Rags or to find a Ragdoll kitten for sale , visit their website to view current and upcoming litters. Each kitten represents years of experience, trusted genetics, and a homegrown dedication to raising Ragdolls the right way.

