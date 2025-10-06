Kimberly Moore Joins NetYield as Sales Executive, Bringing Decades of Expertise in Seafood, Software, and Accounting

NetYield proudly welcomes Kimberly Moore as Sales Executive, leveraging 20+ years in seafood, software, and accounting to help seafood businesses succeed.

CARVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetYield, a leading provider of seafood business software solutions, is proud to announce that Kimberly Moore has joined the company as a Sales Executive. With more than 20 years of experience in the seafood industry and an additional 10 years in software and accounting, Kimberly brings a unique blend of industry knowledge and technical expertise to her new role.Her background in seafood sales and operations, combined with her earlier career in software and accounting, positions her perfectly to deliver the consultative, solution-focused approach that NetYield is known for. Kimberly’s deep understanding of both the challenges seafood companies face and the tools they need to streamline operations will be a valuable asset as NetYield continues to expand its impact across the industry."We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the NetYield team," said Mike Bennie, CEO & Owner. "Her extensive experience and proven track record make her an exceptional resource for our customers. She not only understands the seafood industry inside and out, but she also knows how to connect technology with business needs—exactly what NetYield is all about."In her new role, Kimberly will focus on helping seafood businesses improve efficiency, profitability, and compliance through NetYield’s specialized software solutions, while also fostering long-term client relationships through a consultative sales approach.About NetYieldNetYield is the premier provider of seafood software ERP systems designed to help businesses manage accounting, processing, production, inventory, sales, and compliance with ease. With decades of experience serving seafood processors, distributors, and importers, NetYield combines deep industry knowledge with powerful technology to help seafood companies thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.