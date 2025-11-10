The Global Home Decor Market Should Hit $1.1 Trillion by 2032. Here’s What This Means for Kitchen and Bath Retailers

The global home decor market is set to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032 reshaping kitchen and bathroom retail as demand for design, quality & sustainability rises.

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnus Home Products on the $1.1 Trillion Home Decor Boom and What It Means for RetailersThe global home decor market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032, showing steady demand for products that make homes both comfortable and personal. Kitchen and bathroom retailers are feeling that momentum most, as shoppers look for pieces that look good, hold up over time, and feel worth the investment.Changing Expectations in the Kitchen MarketHomeowners are spending more time upgrading kitchens that feel personal and functional. The kitchen sink , once chosen just for function, is now part of the design story - something that ties the whole space together through texture, tone, color, and material.Retailers have been adjusting quietly for years, expanding material options, improving sourcing, and focusing on long-term value instead of quick style cycles. Magnus Home Products has seen a similar trend - customers want solid, well-made pieces that still feel approachable.What’s Behind the GrowthSeveral steady forces are shaping the global home decor market.Renovation over relocation. Many homeowners are improving what they already own instead of buying something new.Online visibility. Digital platforms have made it simple to see what’s available, compare options, and find smaller makers with styles that feel personal.Sustainability. Shoppers care more about where things come from, looking for companies that use sustainable materials and can show how their products are made, not just say it.Bathrooms are following the same direction. Freestanding bathtubs , concrete sinks, and natural materials are turning functional rooms into designed spaces. Smaller, boutique brands are finding new attention from homeowners who want pieces that feel personal and made to last.Magnus Home Products’ ViewMagnus Home Products sees this movement as more than a short-term boost. The company continues to design and source products with longevity in mind-brass faucets, copper sinks, and concrete tubs that hold their finish and form over time.Each collection is guided by the same principles: responsible production, thoughtful design, and materials that age well. That focus keeps Magnus aligned with what customers actually want, not just what’s trending.Takeaways for RetailersThe approaching trillion-dollar milestone points to one thing: steady, lasting demand. Retailers that focus on product quality and clear communication are the ones earning repeat customers.Magnus Home Products says retailers seeing steady sales today are the ones keeping things simple and transparent - offering variety without excess and helping customers understand what they’re buying. The challenge now is keeping that trust, as customers’ tastes will continuously change. The companies that keep quality consistent and adapt to changing tastes will be the ones still standing strong by 2032.The current growth in home decor reflects a simple truth: people are buying fewer things but choosing better ones. The brands that understand that mindset and back it with consistent craftsmanship are the ones most likely to keep pace with the market.About Magnus Home ProductsMagnus Home Products started in Northern Kentucky, founded by friends and family who wanted to bring something different to kitchen and bath fixtures. Small enough to care, large enough to deliver - they like to say when ordinary won’t do, discover the extraordinary. The crew at Magnus loves to travel the globe at trade shows, tracking down fixtures you won’t see everywhere. Their development team has 35+ years of experience, and they keep a stock of over 15,000 items from a warehouse near Cincinnati to serve the U.S. and Canada.From performance testing before shipping to an in-house team with a licensed plumber on board, Magnus Home Products emphasizes real craftsmanship, honest sourcing, and customer service you can count on.

