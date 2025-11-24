Madhya Pradesh Participates at IFFI Goa with the Screening of Two Notable Films

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh marked a prominent and purposeful presence at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, reaffirming its commitment to promoting culturally rooted cinema and strengthening the state’s identity as a center for artistic excellence. The Madhya Pradesh delegation, led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture & Home, Government of Madhya Pradesh, played a pivotal role in representing the state’s creative vision and its growing significance within India’s film ecosystem.Against this backdrop, the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) hosted the special screening of two exceptional films — The Sitarist and Lokmata Ahilyabai — both deeply connected to India’s cultural heritage and aligned with Madhya Pradesh’s ethos of honoring tradition while encouraging artistic innovation.The evening commenced with a formal welcome by the host, followed by the introduction of the distinguished panel. Mr. Shukla, leading the Madhya Pradesh delegation and serving as the producer of the films, was presented with a memento by NFDC, acknowledging his contribution to the creative development of both cinematic works. His presence underscored the state’s sustained efforts to promote filmmaking, encourage diverse artistic voices, and showcase Madhya Pradesh as a compelling canvas for cinematic expression.He was joined by Mr. Naresh Khetrapal of SPAN Communications, who was also presented with a memento by NFDC. While accepting the honor, Mr. Khetrapal offered brief reflections on the creation of The Sitarist, describing it as “an intimate portrait of an artist completely immersed in her craft.”The host thereafter invited Director Dimple Dugar, who received a memento from NFDC for her animated film Lokmata Ahilya Bai Holkar. She expressed that the film stands as a respectful tribute to “one of India’s greatest female leaders,” encouraging audiences to re-engage with Rajmata Ahilya Bai Holkar’s timeless values of empathy, justice, and enlightened leadership.Premiere HighlightsScreening of The SitaristThe film transported viewers into the contemplative world of a sitar artist whose dedication to her craft is driven by inner harmony rather than external applause. Through immersive storytelling and refined visual language, the narrative explored the purity of artistic devotion.Significantly, the film was enriched by the breathtaking natural landscapes of Madhya Pradesh — from its tranquil forests and shimmering lakes to elevated hilltops and vibrant rural communities. These locations elevated the cinematic experience, further demonstrating the state’s suitability as a rich and versatile filming destination.The transitions between humble village performances and expansive orchestral stages highlighted the universality of artistic expression, making The Sitarist a compelling ode to passion, nature, and the spiritual depth of Indian classical music.Screening of Lokmata Ahilya Bai HolkarThe animated feature illuminated the extraordinary life and legacy of Rajmata Ahilya Bai Holkar, one of India’s most respected historical figures. Through expressive animation and meticulous research, the film portrayed her as a visionary leader whose administrative wisdom, compassion, and devotion to public welfare transformed society during her era.Her enduring contributions — from the restoration of temples and construction of public infrastructure to advancements in education and social reforms — were depicted with depth and authenticity, reinforcing the reasons she is revered as “Lokmata.”The film offered audiences a visually rich and emotionally stirring tribute to a leader whose influence remains deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of Madhya Pradesh and India.

Madhya Pradesh | Mann Bhaya Jo Tu Ghar Aaya | A Melodious Journey with Anoushka Shankar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.