Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Cross-Border Ties with Sri Lanka

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A high-level meeting between the Madhya Pradesh Tourism delegation, led by Dr. Ilayaraja T., IAS, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, and Mr. Tissa Warnasuriya, Governor of the North Western Province, Sri Lanka, was held on 20th November 2025 at Maligawa, Kurunegala. The interaction focused on exploring new avenues for tourism cooperation and understanding the Province’s existing infrastructure and sectoral strengths to identify mutually beneficial opportunities.During the meeting, Dr. Ilayaraja presented an in-depth overview of Madhya Pradesh’s diverse tourism offerings, highlighting its rich heritage, vibrant culture, abundant wildlife, and rapidly expanding spiritual tourism sector. Special emphasis was placed on the Buddhist Circuit and the Ramayana Trail—two thematic pillars that hold strong cultural and religious resonance for Sri Lankan travelers. He also briefed the Governor on the State’s ongoing initiatives to enhance connectivity, upgrade visitor facilities, and create sustainable tourism experiences.Governor Warnasuriya shared detailed insights into the tourism promotion strategies of the North Western Province. He explained the success of their innovative PPPP model—Public, Public, Producer Participation—which has brought together all stakeholders on a common platform. With the Province’s economy being largely agrarian, this model has significantly boosted local participation and supported community-led tourism development. He further noted that Sri Lanka’s most visited landmark, Sigiriya, lies within the Province, underscoring the scope for collaborative tourism promotion.The Governor also expressed interest in Madhya Pradesh’s work in sustainable tourism and women empowerment. In response, Dr. Ilayaraja elaborated on the State’s homestay programme and the vital role of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in building community-based tourism. These initiatives, he said, have enhanced women’s income, strengthened their social standing, and enabled financial independence through tourism-linked livelihoods.Impressed by these efforts, Governor Warnasuriya conveyed his intention to send a team of officers to Madhya Pradesh to study its sustainable tourism practices and SHG-driven development models.Later, the Madhya Pradesh delegation visited a sales promotion outlet run by women entrepreneurs and cooperatives of the North Western Province to gain first hand understanding of their operations.Governor Warnasuriya thanked the delegation and assured full cooperation in advancing future tourism collaborations between the North Western Province and Madhya Pradesh.The meeting was also attended by Ms. Saranya V.S. Assistant High Commission, Kandy, Sri Lanka and other senior officials of Governor’s office.

