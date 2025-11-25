Financial Advisory Market to Reach US $274.64 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Financial Advisory Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Financial Advisory Market?

In recent times, there has been a consistent increase in the size of the financial advisory market. It is projected to expand from $209.82 billion in 2024 to $219.48 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include economic circumstances, demographic shifts, fluctuations in the market, the impact of globalization, and rising levels of wealth.

Strong expansion is predicted in the financial advisory market size in the coming years, with a projected rise to $274.64 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth predicted in this period is due to factors such as changes in regulatory frameworks, sustainable and ESG investing, retirement planning services, personalization and customization, and collaborations with fintech. The forecast period will also see significant trends like digital transformation, technological progress, an increased focus on ESG investments, the emergence of robo-advisors, and personalized financial planning.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Financial Advisory Global Market Growth?

The financial advisory market is anticipated to expand due to the growing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). Anyone possessing a minimum of USD 1 million in liquid assets falls under the HNWI category. These people with high net worth often seek assistance from financial advisors to leverage more benefits and opportunities from their wealth. For example, the World Wealth Report 2024 conducted by France's Capgemini, an information technology firm, suggested that there was a 5.1% rise in the HNWI population in June 2024. This increase offset the previous 3.6% and 3.3% declines experienced in 2022. As such, the burgeoning population of HNWI individuals is stimulating the growth of the financial advisory market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Financial Advisory Market?

Major players in the Financial Advisory include:

• JP Morgan Chase & Co.

• Bank of America Corporation

• Wells Fargo & Co

• Accenture plc

• Morgan Stanley

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL)

• Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• UBS Group AG

• KPMG International Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Financial Advisory Market?

Technological advancements are becoming increasingly influential in shaping trends in the financial advisory industry. Many eminent companies in this industry are turning to new technological solutions to maintain a competitive edge. A good example is SRG Financial Advisors, an American firm specializing in comprehensive financial planning. In March 2022, they introduced the innovative 'Mile Marker Digital Vault Technology' via a collaboration with FutureVault, a Canadian company that offers tight-security document exchange and digital vault services. SRG is driving numerous formidable procedural and technological transformations for their clientele, with Mile Marker vault at the helm. The core purpose of this technology is to improve asset management and financial planning services for their clients, simplifying operations to free up more time for their larger priorities. FutureVault presents SRG Financial Advisors and their clients with a secure common platform, designed to optimally manage data and paperwork. Consequently, this will greatly streamline communications between the advisor and the clients.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Financial Advisory Market Report?

The financial advisory market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corporate Finance, Accounting Advisory, Tax Advisory, Transaction Services, Risk Management, Other Types

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

3) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail And E-Commerce, Public Sector, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Corporate Finance: Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A), Capital Raising, Financial Restructuring

2) By Accounting Advisory: Financial Reporting, Compliance And Regulatory Advisory, Internal Controls And Risk Assessment

3) By Tax Advisory: Tax Planning And Compliance: Transfer Pricing, International Tax Advisory

4) By Transaction Services: Due Diligence: Valuation Services, Transaction Structuring

5) By Risk Management: Enterprise Risk Management: Operational Risk Assessment, Compliance Risk Management

6) By Other Types: Investment Advisory, Wealth Management, Financial Planning Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Financial Advisory Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led the financial advisory market and is predicted to demonstrate growth. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

