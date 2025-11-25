Digital Rights Management Market Set to Reach $13.41 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digital Rights Management Market Through 2025?

The digital rights management market size has expanded swiftly in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $5.82 billion in 2024 to $6.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the evolution of the media industry, worldwide content distribution, revenue generation tactics, the rise of mobile devices, protection of digital advertising, and regulatory adherence.

The size of the digital rights management market is predicted to experience a significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $13.41 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth during the projected period can be associated with factors such as increased cyber threats, cross-platform compatibility, personalized content delivery, hybrid content models, and a heightened focus on content security. Notable trends expected to emerge during this period are cloud-based DRM solutions, the incorporation of analytics, the use of blockchain for DRM, the proliferation of subscription and streaming services, collaborations involving AI and machine learning, and the development of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Digital Rights Management Market?

The rising worries about security have bolstered the progress of the digital rights management market. There's been a surge in the utilization of personal computers and laptops, resulting in a higher number of hackers infiltrating corporate and governmental networks in an attempt to pilfer essential information for financial and business benefits. Moreover, businesses are seeking a real-time methodology for managing business data, transmitting and retaining information across mobile appliances, the cloud, USBs, and disks. In line with reports from InfoSecurity, it is projected that global losses from ransomware will surpass $30 billion in 2023. It's anticipated that this figure will continue to climb as cyberattacks become increasingly complex and harder to identify. Digital rights management is also leveraged by healthcare institutions and financial service companies to guarantee adherence to data privacy and protection norms such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) and the GLB Act or GLBA. Therefore, the upsurge in security worries is anticipated to drive growth opportunities in the digital rights management market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Digital Rights Management Market?

Major players in the Digital Rights Management include:

• Apple Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• International Business Machine Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• OpenText Corporation

• Intralinks Holdings Inc.

• Kudelski Group

• Irdeto B.V.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Digital Rights Management Market In The Future?

The primary players in the digital rights management (DRM) market are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge solutions, such as DRM services, which validate authorship and control usage rights. A DRM service is a technology focused on safeguarding and controlling the distribution and utilization of digital media, aiming to stop unauthorized access, duplication, or dissemination of materials like music, videos, and eBooks. For example, Wacom Co., Ltd., a software company from Japan known for its graphics tablets and associated products, introduced its DRM service in July 2024. This DRM service, developed by Wacom Co., Ltd., provides superior protection for digital artwork, more specifically for creative professionals. It ensures secure access and control over artistic works and patterns. It also seamlessly coordinates with Wacom devices, simplifying the process of content sharing and teamwork while maintaining IP protection through powerful encryption and access control mechanisms.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Digital Rights Management Market

The digital rights management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand, Mobile Gaming, eBook, Other Applications

2) By End Users: SMEs, Large Enterprise

3) By Industries: Healthcare, Music, Education, BFSI, Legal Or Law, Printing And Publication, Software, Television And Film, Other Industries

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, On Cloud

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile Content: Apps And Software, Mobile Music And Media

2) By Video On Demand: Streaming Services, Rental And Purchase Platforms

3) By Mobile Gaming: In-App Purchases, Game Distribution Platforms

4) By eBook: Digital Publishing Platforms, Educational Content

5) By Other Applications: Software Licensing, Music Streaming, Content Protection For Websites

Global Digital Rights Management Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the digital rights management market. It is anticipated that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses digital rights management markets in the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

