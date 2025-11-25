Demand for Digital Video Advertising Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $458.51 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Digital Video Advertising Market Be By 2025?

The digital video advertising market size has seen remarkable growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $104.65 billion in 2024, to $140.28 billion in 2025, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. Several factors have contributed to this significant growth during the historic period. These include the penetration of internet and mobile devices, advancements in data analytics and targeting, growth in mobile applications, integration of video in social media, and cost-effective production methods.

The size of the digital video advertising market is projected to experience a surge in the coming years, expanding to a valuation of $458.51 billion by 2029, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 34.5%. The substantial growth during the projected period can be ascribed to factors such as smart and connected devices, interactive video formats, programmatic ads, the worldwide spread of content, and industry-specific content. The forthcoming period will witness dominant trends like the application of AI for ad enhancement, 360-degree and Virtual Reality (VR) video advertisements, user-generated content in video commercials, evaluation and attribution metrics, and cross-channel promotion.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Digital Video Advertising Market Landscape?

The expansion of the digital video advertising market is predicted to be fueled by a surge in digital media consumption. Digital media refers to communication channels that utilise various encoded machine-readable data formats. By advertising different company brands, digital media boosts the digital video advertising market, while the increasing use of digital media across a range of platforms introduces new opportunities. For example, Forbes, an international media company based in the US, reported that the global number of social media users reached a staggering 4.9 billion in 2023, and expects the figure to climb to approximately 5.85 billion by 2027. Hence, the growing use of digital media is a key driver in the development of the digital video advertising market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Digital Video Advertising Market?

Major players in the Digital Video Advertising include:

• Google LLC

• Verizon Media

• Comcast

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Tencent Holdings Ltd

• ByteDance Ltd

• Amazon Advertising

• LinkedIn Corporation

• Snap Inc.

• Twitter Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Digital Video Advertising Industry?

The leading firms in the digital video advertising market are implementing the use of live images to boost their advertising potential. With this strategy, dynamic and visually captivating content can be created to grab the attention of viewers, thereby strengthening brand exposure and interaction. For example, Amazon Ads, the online advertising branch of Amazon.com, Inc., a US-based globally-renowned technology corporation, launched new AI-enabled tools in September 2024. These are designed to improve advertising capabilities for brands and include a Video Generator and a Live Image feature. By utilizing these tools, a single product image can be used to swiftly create appealing video ads and animated images. The Video Generator offers advertisers the capability to design personalized videos that highlight key product attributes quickly and at no additional expense, overcoming typical time and resource constraints encountered in video marketing.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Digital Video Advertising Market

The digital video advertising market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Advertisement Type: Linear Video Ad, Nonlinear Video Ad, In Stream Video Ad, Out Stream Video Ad, Other Advertisement Types

2) By Platform: Desktops, Mobile Devices, Tablets, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles, Bill Boards, Other Platforms

3) By End-User: Retail And E-Commerce, Automotive, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Consumer Goods And Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Linear Video Ad: Traditional TV Ads, Pre-roll Ads, Mid-roll Ads, Post-roll Ads

2) By Nonlinear Video Ad: Overlay Ads, Interactive Ads, Companion Ads

3) By In Stream Video Ad: Video On Demand (VOD), Live Streaming Ads

4) By Out Stream Video Ad: In-Article Video Ads, Social Media Video Ads, Display Network Video Ads

5) By Other Advertisement Types: Sponsored Content, Native Video Ads

Digital Video Advertising Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America is anticipated to lead the digital video advertising sector. The market report on digital video advertising encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

