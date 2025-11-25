Single-cell Analysis Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single-cell Analysis Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for single-cell analysis has seen a swift expansion in recent times. An expected growth from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $3.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%, has been projected. The historical growth can be credited to an upsurge in genomics research, enhanced funding, and R&D in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The market for single-cell analysis is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, escalating to a worth of $7.05 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This surge during the forecast period is due to its broader application range, increasing utilization in clinical diagnostics, and progress in data analysis techniques. Key trends in the forecast period encompass collaborations and partnerships, the integration of multi-omics, single-cell spatial analysis, and the adoption of automation and high-throughput technologies. The incorporation of AI and machine learning, along with expanding applications in neurology, are also anticipated to contribute significantly to its growth.

Download a free sample of the single-cell analysis market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6430&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Single-cell Analysis Market?

The worldwide emphasis on personalized medicine is helping drive growth in the single-cell analysis market. This approach to medicine uses an individual's genetic profile to inform the decisions about disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment specifically tailored to them. Single-cell analysis can provide valuable insights into individual patient needs, disease characteristics, and bespoke treatment strategies. As a result, more people are choosing personalized medicine. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit association based in the U.S., reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, a considerable increase from six approvals in 2022. Therefore, the amplified focus on personalized medicine is positively impacting the market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Single-cell Analysis Market?

Major players in the Single-cell Analysis include:

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Merck KGAA

• QIAGEN N. V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Standard BioTools Inc.

• 10X Genomics Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Novogene Corporation Limited

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Single-cell Analysis Market?

Companies within the single-cell analysis market are prioritizing the development of clinical diagnostics products, such as the ddSEQTM Single-Cell 3' RNA-Seq Kit, designed to enable high-quality single-cell RNA sequencing. This kit is engineered for accurate RNA sequencing, which allows for an in-depth examination of gene expression in individual cells. Take Bio-Rad, a US-based global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics, for instance. In June 2024, they introduced the Single-Cell 3’ RNA-Seq Kit, a specialized instrument aimed at high-throughput sequencing from single cells. This particular kit zeroes in on the 3' end of mRNA transcripts, enabling the analysis and quantification of gene expression profiles in unique cells. It is frequently employed in cellular heterogeneity research, developmental biology studies and understanding disease mechanisms, thereby providing significant insights into intricate biological systems within the single-cell analysis market.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Single-cell Analysis Market Growth

The single-cell analysis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

2) By Workflow: Single-Cell Isolation And Library Preparation, Downstream Analysis, Data Analysis

3) By Technique: Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Other Techniques

4) By Application: Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell, Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, In-Vitro fertilization, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital And Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Reagents, Kits, Assay Plates And Containers, Microfluidic Chips

2) By Instruments: Flow Cytometers, Cell Sorters, Microscopes, Imaging Systems, Single-Cell Sequencers

View the full single-cell analysis market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-analysis-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Single-cell Analysis Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the single-cell analysis market. The region predicted to experience the swiftest growth in the forthcoming years is Asia-Pacific. The report includes the single-cell analysis markets of North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Single-cell Analysis Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.