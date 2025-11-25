E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market to Reach $2.83 Billion by 2029 with 9.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size And Growth?

The scale of the e-waste recycling and reuse services market has expanded swiftly in the latest years. The market size is projected to escalate from $1.8 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The substantial growth in the past can be credited to factors like heightened ownership of consumer electronics, governmental policies, ecological consciousness, initiatives for corporate sustainability, and recovery of valuable metals.

In the coming years, the market for e-waste recycling and reuse services is anticipated to experience robust growth, reaching $2.83 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This increase over the forecast period is attributable to factors such as initiatives for a circular economy, extending producer responsibility, the adoption of 5G technology, e-waste from electric vehicles, world e-waste management standards, and intelligent device recycling. The forecast period will also witness trends like technological innovation in recycling, public-private sector collaborations, swift technological evolution, initiatives for consumer knowledge, refurbishment, and securing e-waste data.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

The anticipated rise in E-waste production is predicted to catalyze the expansion of the e-waste recycling and reuse services market. E-waste, meaning electronic waste, includes any electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) that has been discarded by the user with no plans for reuse. These services offer accessible and ethical ways to dispose of electronic gadgets while promoting the recycling of outdated or unused electronics rather than landfill disposal. For example, the Global Transboundary E-waste Flows Monitor 2022 report, released by the Switzerland-based United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), forecasted that in 2022, global E-waste would surpass 74 metric tons by 2030. This translates to 9.0 KG of e-waste production per person, with an anticipated reach of up to 110 metric tons by 2050. Consequently, this increase in E-waste creation is expected to fuel the growth of the E-waste recycling and reuse services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

The momentum of technological developments is a significant trend gaining traction in the E-waste recycling and reuse services market. Key businesses in this market are prioritizing the development of sophisticated solutions to consolidate their market position. For example, in August 2022, the REMADE Institute, an American public-private initiative set up by the Department of Energy to boost economic growth, unveiled a new technology license. This innovation represents a significant technical leap forward, making it more efficient and cost-effective to extract precious metals from redundant electronics. The ability of gas-assisted microflow solvent extraction (GAME) to recover low-concentration metals from complex streams makes it a more economical option for retrieving precious metals. It also enables manufacturers to reuse these metals, which were initially meant for waste, from a variety of electronic waste.

How Is The E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Segmented?

The e-waste recycling and reuse services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source Type: Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics

2) By Material: Metal, Plastic, Glass, Other Materials

3) By Application: Trashed, Recycled

Subsegments:

1) By Household Appliances: Major Appliances, Small Appliances, Air Conditioners And Heaters

2) By Consumer Electronics: Mobile Phones And Tablets, Laptops And Computers, Televisions And Monitors, Gaming Consoles, Audio Equipment

3) By Industrial Electronics: Communication Equipment, Industrial Machinery And Equipment, Medical Devices, Automation And Control Systems, Electrical Components And Circuit Boards

Which Is The Dominating Region For The E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market. It is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses the following geographical areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

