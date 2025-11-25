Product Information Management Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Product Information Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Product Information Management Market?

In recent times, there's been a swift expansion in the market size for product information management. The growth projection shows an increase from $16.06 billion in 2024 up to $18.59 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The significant growth during the historical period is due to several factors such as the ever-increasing complexity of product data, regulatory compliance requirements, the surge in e-commerce, the need for operational efficiency, and heightened customer expectations.

There is an anticipation of substantial expansion in the product information management market size over the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach $39.44 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. Factors contributing to this growth over the projection period include globalization of markets, a focus on data quality and governance, integration with other business operations, and an increasing significance of omnichannel marketing. Key trends in the projection period encompass AI and machine learning integration, cloud-based product information management solutions, mobile applications for product information management, personalization capabilities, use of blockchain for maintaining data integrity, synchronization of data across channels, collaborative product information management and real-time data management.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Product Information Management Market?

The burgeoning eCommerce industry worldwide is driving the demand for product information management software, thereby augmenting market growth. These systems equip companies with the necessary tools to efficiently scrutinize, organize, and authenticate their brand and product data prior to distributing it to all the supply chain partners in the suitable formats and at opportune times. To keep pace with the rapid evolution of e-commerce and to fully meet customer expectations, these enterprises continually adopt and incorporate new digital technologies into their operations. For instance, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental body, reported that in the second quarter of 2023, e-commerce experienced a growth of 7.5% (or 1.4%) from the second quarter of 2022, while overall retail sales saw a slight increase of 0.6% (or 0.4%). Online shopping constituted 15.4% of all sales in the second quarter of 2023. Therefore, the increased demand for product information management software from the flourishing eCommerce industry is expected to fuel market expansion in the near future.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Product Information Management Market?

Major players in the Product Information Management include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• SAP SE

• Informatica LLC

• Magnitude Software Inc.

• Contentserv Inc.

• Plytix Limited

• Salsify Inc.

• Riversand Technologies Inc.

• Pimcore

• Akeneo SAS

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Product Information Management Industry?

The product information management market is witnessing innovation from prominent companies in advanced technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. These innovations aim to amplify data management, streamline the process of product content creation, and elevate customer engagement through tailored experiences. Generative AI algorithms are unique AI techniques conceptualised to generate fresh data or content that mirrors existing one. For example, GroupBy Inc., an AI search and product discovery solutions provider based in Canada, unveiled Enrich AI in August 2024. This is a platform for enriching product data, designed to dynamize product information management radically. Enrich AI harnesses AI power to deduce, standardise, and enhance product data automatically. It utilises generative AI algorithms for detecting and rectifying irregularities and errors in product data, thus transforming product data management fundamentally.

What Segments Are Covered In The Product Information Management Market Report?

The product information management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By End User: Consumer Goods And Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance And Support

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Product Information Management Market?

In 2024, North America led the product information management market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report on product information management encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

