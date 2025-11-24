Westminster Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1009348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600





DATE/TIME: 11/23/2025 at approximately 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 Stone Hollow, Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: VCOR; Arrest on Warrant





ACCUSED: Ivory L. King

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On November 23, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated person at 116 Stone Hollow, in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded and found Ivory L. King (36), of the Town of Londonderry, to be in violation of her court ordered conditions while also having an active arrest warrant. King was arrested and processed at the Westminster Barracks before being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2025, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.