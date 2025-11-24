Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,427 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1009348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                      

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600


DATE/TIME: 11/23/2025 at approximately 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 Stone Hollow, Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: VCOR; Arrest on Warrant


ACCUSED: Ivory L. King                                        

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On November 23, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated person at 116 Stone Hollow, in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded and found Ivory L. King (36), of the Town of Londonderry, to be in violation of her court ordered conditions while also having an active arrest warrant. King was arrested and processed at the Westminster Barracks before being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2025, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2025 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more