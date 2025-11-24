Westminster Barracks / VCOR and Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 25B1009348
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/23/2025 at approximately 2053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 Stone Hollow, Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: VCOR; Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Ivory L. King
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 23, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated person at 116 Stone Hollow, in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers responded and found Ivory L. King (36), of the Town of Londonderry, to be in violation of her court ordered conditions while also having an active arrest warrant. King was arrested and processed at the Westminster Barracks before being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2025, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: No Bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
