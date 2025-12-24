Submit Release
Search Warrant Attempted for Wanted Suspect

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5005599

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/22/25, at 1240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, Vermont

INCIDENT: Arrest Warrant Attempted for Wanted Suspect

 

ACCUSED: Scott Tower

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/22/2025 at approximately 1240 hours, the Vermont State Police and Vergennes Police Department attempted to locate Scott Tower (29) at a Starksboro residence for multiple offenses including but not limited to armed robbery resulting in injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the suspect was not located.

 

Tower’s offenses were committed against people he is acquainted with. There are no facts or circumstances to suggest that Tower is an active threat to the general public, but his immediate apprehension is necessary.

 

Anyone with any information regarding Tower’s location is encouraged to dial 911, contact the Vergennes Police Department at (802) 877-2201 or the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Anyone who recognizes Tower or encounters him, do not approach or attempt to apprehend; he is believed to be armed and dangerous. A photo of Tower is included for reference.

 

 

 

 

