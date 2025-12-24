Search Warrant Attempted for Wanted Suspect
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005599
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/22/25, at 1240 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, Vermont
INCIDENT: Arrest Warrant Attempted for Wanted Suspect
ACCUSED: Scott Tower
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/22/2025 at approximately 1240 hours, the Vermont State Police and Vergennes Police Department attempted to locate Scott Tower (29) at a Starksboro residence for multiple offenses including but not limited to armed robbery resulting in injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the suspect was not located.
Tower’s offenses were committed against people he is acquainted with. There are no facts or circumstances to suggest that Tower is an active threat to the general public, but his immediate apprehension is necessary.
Anyone with any information regarding Tower’s location is encouraged to dial 911, contact the Vergennes Police Department at (802) 877-2201 or the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Anyone who recognizes Tower or encounters him, do not approach or attempt to apprehend; he is believed to be armed and dangerous. A photo of Tower is included for reference.
