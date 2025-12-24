New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Multiple Charges
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005664
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2025 0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sawyer Rd, New Haven, VT
VIOLATION(S): Arrest on Warrant
- Assault – Aggravated Domestic Assault – 1st Degree with Weapon.
- Burglary
- Assault and Robbery
- Criminal Threatening
Charges from 12/23/2025:
1.Possession of Stolen Property
2.Grand Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle
3. OOC
Charges from 11/25/2025:
- LSA
- Negligent Operation
- OOC
- Unlawful Trespass - MV
ACCUSED: Scott Tower
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/23/25, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a theft of motor vehicle in New Haven. Through investigation it was determined Scott Tower (29) was the person of interest. Troopers recognized Tower to have an outstanding warrant. Troopers ultimately located Tower at a residence on John Graham Ct, in Middlebury, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Tower was wanted for Assault - Aggravated Domestic 1st Degree with a Weapon, Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Assault and Robbery, and Criminal Threatening.
Upon successful identification of Tower and confirmation of the warrant, he was subsequently taken into custody and searched incident to arrest. Tower was transported to the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 12/24/2025 at 1230 hours to answer for numerous charges stemming from 11/25/2025 and 12/23/2025. He was then transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was held on $25,000 (combined) bail for the outstanding warrant and newer charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/24/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $25,000 (Combined)
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.