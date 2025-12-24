Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Multiple Charges

VSP News Release – Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  25B5005664

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf       

STATION:  New Haven Barracks             

CONTACT#:  802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:  12/24/2025  0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Sawyer Rd, New Haven, VT

VIOLATION(S):  Arrest on Warrant

  1. Assault – Aggravated Domestic Assault – 1st Degree with Weapon.

  2. Burglary

  3. Assault and Robbery

  4. Criminal Threatening

 

Charges from 12/23/2025:

        1.Possession of Stolen Property

        2.Grand Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle

        3. OOC

 

Charges from 11/25/2025:

      1. LSA

      2. Negligent Operation

      3. OOC

      4. Unlawful Trespass - MV

 

ACCUSED:  Scott Tower                    

AGE:  29  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/23/25, at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a theft of motor vehicle in New Haven. Through investigation it was determined Scott Tower (29) was the person of interest. Troopers recognized Tower to have an outstanding warrant. Troopers ultimately located Tower at a residence on John Graham Ct, in Middlebury, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Tower was wanted for Assault - Aggravated Domestic 1st Degree with a Weapon, Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Assault and Robbery, and Criminal Threatening.

 

Upon successful identification of Tower and confirmation of the warrant, he was subsequently taken into custody and searched incident to arrest. Tower was transported to the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 12/24/2025 at 1230 hours to answer for numerous  charges stemming from 11/25/2025 and 12/23/2025. He was then transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was held on $25,000 (combined) bail for the outstanding warrant and newer charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/24/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Addison County

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  $25,000 (Combined)

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

