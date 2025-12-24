Submit Release
****Press Release from the Grand Isle Sheriff's Department****

News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

GRAND ISLE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25GIC003158

RANK/DEPUTY NAME:  Deputy Tebbetts                         

STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department                    

CONTACT#:802-372-4482

 

DATE/TIME: 12-24-25 / 1000 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 20 Lake Drive, South Hero

VIOLATION: Theft / Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Manning                                          

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

VICTIM: Numerous

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12-24-25, at approximately 1000 hours, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 20 Lake Drive, South Hero.  Prior to the search warrant an investigation was conducted and with the collaboration of the Grand Isle States Attorney, Doug Disabato, a search warrant was sought and later granted due to numerous complaints of package thefts from multiple people throughout Grand Isle County.

 

Assisting agencies included Vermont State Police, Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife Wardens Service, and Agents from the Postal Inspector Unit.

 

As a result of the search warrant multiple reported stolen items were recovered, as well as items that were not yet reported as stolen.  If a member of the public believes that they have been a victim of package theft, please contact the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department.

 

Kevin Manning was later placed into custody, processed, and released on a citation to appear in the Grand Isle District Court on January 22nd, 2026.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-22-26 / 0830 Hours            

COURT: Grand Isle County

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

