****Press Release from the Grand Isle Sheriff's Department****
News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
GRAND ISLE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25GIC003158
RANK/DEPUTY NAME: Deputy Tebbetts
STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department
CONTACT#:802-372-4482
DATE/TIME: 12-24-25 / 1000 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 20 Lake Drive, South Hero
VIOLATION: Theft / Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Kevin Manning
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
VICTIM: Numerous
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-24-25, at approximately 1000 hours, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 20 Lake Drive, South Hero. Prior to the search warrant an investigation was conducted and with the collaboration of the Grand Isle States Attorney, Doug Disabato, a search warrant was sought and later granted due to numerous complaints of package thefts from multiple people throughout Grand Isle County.
Assisting agencies included Vermont State Police, Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife Wardens Service, and Agents from the Postal Inspector Unit.
As a result of the search warrant multiple reported stolen items were recovered, as well as items that were not yet reported as stolen. If a member of the public believes that they have been a victim of package theft, please contact the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department.
Kevin Manning was later placed into custody, processed, and released on a citation to appear in the Grand Isle District Court on January 22nd, 2026.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-22-26 / 0830 Hours
COURT: Grand Isle County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
