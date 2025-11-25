Regulatory Information Management System Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Regulatory Information Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Regulatory Information Management System Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size of the regulatory information management system has witnessed a significant expansion. The market is projected to increase from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include strict regulatory compliance demands, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, globalization of supply chains, increasing regulatory data quantities, and focus on data security.

In the coming years, it's predicted that the regulatory information management system market will witness a rapid expansion. The market size is expected to rise to $3.4 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The projected growth within this period can be ascribed to factors like integration with artificial intelligence (AI), the escalating complexity of the regulatory landscape, the growing presence of rims in burgeoning markets, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions, and an emphasis on real-time regulatory monitoring. Technological advancements, partnerships and integration with external stakeholders, use of blockchain technology for preserving data integrity, mobile access and user-friendly interfaces, and cross-functional collaborative platforms are some of the major trends to look out for during the forecast period.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Regulatory Information Management System Market?

The growth of the regulatory information management system market is largely underpinned by an increase in the number of clinical trials conducted. Clinical trials, which are studies where people serve as subjects for therapeutic, surgical, and behavioral interventions, require massive amounts of regulatory information to be tracked, managed, and simplified. This is where regulatory information management systems come into play. For instance, there was a marked rise in clinical trials in Southeast Asia, from 10,966 in 2021 to 11,030 in 2022, as reported by World Health Organization (WHO), the Swiss-based intergovernmental body in charge of international public health, in February 2023. Thus, the growth in clinical trials is expected to propel the regulatory information management system market forward.

Which Players Dominate The Regulatory Information Management System Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Regulatory Information Management System include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• DXC Technology Company

• IQVIA Inc.

• Wipro Ltd

• Parexel International Corporation

• Korber Pharma

• Veeva Systems Inc

• Dovel Technologies Inc.

• Calyx

• ArisGlobal LLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Regulatory Information Management System Market?

The primary trend gaining momentum in the regulatory information management system market is the introduction of product innovations. Key companies in this market are maintaining their standing by launching innovative products. For example, ArisGlobal LLC, a US-based life sciences solutions provider, released the Investigational Product Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) in February 2023. This product was specifically created considering the unique requirements of life sciences and medical device companies during their research and development phases of drug development. The Investigational Product RIMS is a perfect pre-validated, plug-and-play solution for growth-oriented life sciences and medical device companies, which still need to secure marketing approval for their products. Its vital features include clinical trial authorization tracking to meet regulatory timelines and expedite time to market, intelligent automation and activity triggers for investigational submission and dossier planning to enhance efficiency, and management of health authority commitments for comprehensive planning and tracking of interactions, commitments, and responsibilities.

Global Regulatory Information Management System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The regulatory information management system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

3)By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Registration Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Labeling Management, Submission Planning And Tracking Management, Publishing, Document Management, Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Sector, Medical Device Sector, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Regulatory Compliance Management Software, Document Management Systems, Data Management Solutions, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

View the full regulatory information management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regulatory-information-management-system-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Regulatory Information Management System Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for the regulatory information management system. The system's rapid growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the forthcoming period. The report includes a market analysis for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

