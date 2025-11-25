Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

The market size of mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $2.42 billion in 2024 to $2.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The surge in the historical period is due to advancements in scientific studies, successful clinical trials, enhanced diagnostic instruments, expanded treatment accessibility, and cooperative research programs.

There is an anticipation of robust expansion in the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market in the upcoming years. The market size is projected to escalate to ""$3.5 billion in 2029"" with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The predicted progression during the forecast phase can be credited to the advancements in targeted therapies, developments in immunotherapy, the emergence of personalized medicine, market globalization, and escalating occurrence rates. The forthcoming period is expected to be shaped by developments in immunotherapy, precision medicine and biomarkers, targeted treatments for distinct paths, combined therapies, as well as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

The escalating occurrence of mantle cell lymphoma is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market in the future. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a variant of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a distress affecting the lymphatic system. The therapeutics for mantle cell lymphoma work towards decreasing the disease’s prevalence by providing treatment and management options, leading to improved patient outcomes, extended survival, and decreased disease impact. For instance, the National Library of Medicine, a biomedical library in the US regulated by the United States Federal Government, recorded in December 2022, the yearly incidence of mantle cell lymphoma to be one case per 200,000 populace, accounting for 5% of all non-Hodgkins lymphomas. Consequently, the upsurge in mantle cell lymphoma cases is fuelling the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics include:

• AstraZeneca plc

• Celgene Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Kite Pharma Inc.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Industry?

One of the emerging trends in the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market is the creation of tailored therapy drugs. To maintain their market position, key corporations that operate in this market are creating novel drugs for this specific therapy. For instance, in March 2023, AstraZeneca plc., a pharmaceutical firm based in the UK, got the green light from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to sell Calquence (acalabrutinib) in China to treat adult mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients. This drug, a selective BTK inhibitor, presents a new efficacious and tolerable treatment alternative for the management of mantle cell lymphoma.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Report?

The mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Combination Therapy, Monotherapy

2) By Mechanism of Action: Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Alkylating Agents, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Synthesis Inhibitors, Microtubule Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Other Mechanisms

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Application: Hospital, Research Institute, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Combination Therapy: Chemotherapy Combinations, Targeted Therapy Combinations, Immunotherapy Combinations

2) By Monotherapy: Single-Agent Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy Monotherapy, Immunotherapy Monotherapy

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics. The market report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

