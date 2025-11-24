SOL Sync Up: An Essential Hub for Builders of the Solana Ecosystem

Bringing together founders, investors, and innovators for networking, collaboration, and a celebration of everything Solana

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by the VAP Group and associated with the Global Blockchain Show SOL Sync Up is an event that’s aimed at Solana founders, investors and innovators, helping them network and collaborate effortlessly. Set for December 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, this event will focus on the latest advancements in Solana tools, projects and opportunities.It’s a very closely-knit event, attracting very specific individuals as a part of its attendance. From fireside chats and lightning talks with Solana pioneers, the event will also feature project showcases and ecosystem spotlights. It serves as an exclusive networking opportunity with VCs and founders from within the Solana ecosystem.From key insights about the Solana ecosystem to the technology that’s paving the way forward for Solana, SOL Sync Up is the perfect platform for enthusiasts and developers to connect and network to pave the way for the next big thing in the Solana ecosystem. With Abu Dhabi providing the infrastructure and the ecosystem for this event, it’ll help cement Abu Dhabi’s place as a global leader in advancing decentralized and blockchain technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Advancements in SolanaExpected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a simple tech enthusiast willing to know more about the Solana ecosystem, or you’re a developer who’s worked in the ecosystem for a long time, this event is something you shouldn’t be missing out on. From the latest tools to future breakthroughs, register at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is a global events and community-building organization dedicated to growing active AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems and communities. The organization has over 12 years of experience in creating communities that participate in active conversations around the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

