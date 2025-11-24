Blockverse Series: Connect the Blocks – Uniting the Builders of the Modular Web

An exclusive networking jam for founders and devs driving interoperable innovation across chains and protocols

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organised by the VAP Group and an official side event of Global Blockchain Show , Blockverse Series: Connect the Blocks event aims to provide founders, devs and ecosystem shapers with a platform to network and connect to fuel the next wave of innovation in the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem. Scheduled for December 11, 2025, in Abu Dhabi as a part of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week, this event will help unite the real builders of the rapidly evolving global decentralized stack.One of the key highlights of the event is the panel discussion on “Bridging Traditional and Decentralized Worlds: Opportunities for Collaboration”, followed by an open mic session where attendees will have the opportunity to share their stories and insights as they traverse through the diverse blockchain ecosystem.From actionable insights to sharing the next big idea that will revolutionize the world of blockchain and web3, Connect the Blocks is a must-attend event for everyone who wants to be a part of the decentralized revolution in 2026 and beyond. Abu Dhabi provides the infrastructure and the ecosystem that fuels such important and transformative discussions, which also aligns with its goals to cement its position as a global leader in decentralization.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Web3 and Blockchain developmentExpected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a founder or a developer looking to pave the future of decentralization, the Blockverse Series: Connect the Blocks event is something that you need to attend. Grab your tickets at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ now!!VAP Group is a global events and community-building organization dedicated to the growth and development of AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. The organization has over 12 years of experience in fostering conversations in the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

