KOL Connect: The Strategic Engine for Expert Influence

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VAP Group is organising an industry-leading meetup called KOL Connect , which is the official side-event of Global Blockchain Show , aimed at bringing together major KOLs and creators in the Web3 and decentralized space, under one roof. Scheduled for December 11, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, this event will aim to foster conversations in the Web3 and blockchain space.The main goal of this event is to promote genuine collaboration amongst KOLs and attendees, which include newsletter curators and meme lords. The entire attendee pool is expected to be diverse, which promotes real and valuable insights across different niches. The event will feature a panel discussion on “From Creators to Changemakers: The 2026 Creator Economy,” along with an open mic session where attendees have the opportunity to share their experiences and ideas with a closely-knit community.KOL Connect recognizes that decentralized spaces require deep domain knowledge and proper credibility, and aims to provide attendees with exactly that. Set in Abu Dhabi, this event leverages the city’s infrastructure and ecosystem, which further adds a fresh dimension to the event. It also aligns with the city’s aim to become a global powerhouse in Web3 and blockchain technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: KOLs in Web3 and BlockchainExpected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re an individual or a marketer looking to connect with KOLs for your brand, then secure your spot by registering at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ now!!The VAP Group has a global presence in the world of AI, Blockchain technology and Gaming, providing services in the PR, advertising, conferences & expos, and Web3/AI consulting. With 12+ years of experience in the industry, the company is committed to delivering top-notch experiences.

