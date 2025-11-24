Mountain Sea Rare Treasure by Wu Yao Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Mountain Sea Rare Treasure by Wu Yao

Exceptional Packaging Design Recognized for Innovation, Aesthetics, and Brand Storytelling

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced that Mountain Sea Rare Treasure by Wu Yao has been selected as a Silver Winner in the Packaging Design category. This highly coveted recognition underscores the exceptional quality, creativity, and innovation embodied in the award-winning design, setting a new standard for excellence within the packaging industry.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds significant relevance for industry professionals, consumers, and the broader design community. By recognizing and celebrating groundbreaking packaging designs like Mountain Sea Rare Treasure, the award serves as a catalyst for innovation, encouraging designers and brands to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. This, in turn, benefits consumers by ensuring access to packaging solutions that are not only visually appealing but also practical, eco-friendly, and aligned with their evolving needs and preferences.Mountain Sea Rare Treasure stands out as a remarkable example of packaging design excellence. The gift box features a striking combination of red, blue, and gold colors, creating an immediate visual impact. Inside, eight cans of nuts are adorned with exquisite illustrations that seamlessly blend the brand's IP with the origin of each nut variety. The design incorporates traditional Chinese brushwork landscape painting, depicting mountainous and oceanic scenes with subtle brand characters integrated throughout. The calligraphy, inspired by Clerical Script, and the simplified side pattern design enhance the gift box's refined elegance, resulting in a packaging solution that is both visually stunning and deeply meaningful.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Mountain Sea Rare Treasure is expected to have far-reaching implications for Wu Yao and the brand behind the design. This prestigious accolade not only validates the exceptional talent and dedication of the design team but also serves as a powerful motivator for future projects. By setting a new benchmark for excellence, Mountain Sea Rare Treasure is poised to inspire a wave of innovation within the packaging industry, encouraging designers and brands to explore new creative avenues and push the limits of what is possible in terms of storytelling, aesthetics, and functionality.Mountain Sea Rare Treasure was brought to life by a talented team of designers and illustrators, including Design Director Wu Yao, Illustrators Zhang Yuchen and Xie Boxing, Graphic Designers Zheng Ziyang, Tan Zhen, and Tang Wenhu, 3D Designer Liao Hao, and Font Designer Liu Xin. Their collective expertise and creative vision were instrumental in creating a packaging design that effectively combines artistic excellence with practical considerations, resulting in a truly exceptional and award-worthy product.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Mountain Sea Rare Treasure packaging design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Wu YaoWu Yao is a renowned designer from China who has collaborated with numerous high-profile clients, including Beijing Satellite TV, the National Palace Museum, Wudang Mountain, and Shede Liquor Industry. His notable works include the Shanhaijing series input method skin for Baidu and the National Library, as well as the "Palace Museum Suitcase" and "Zhengda Guangmeng" products created in partnership with the National Palace Museum. Wu Yao's impressive portfolio also features collaborations with Xinhuanet, Li Ning, China Chengdu University Games, ZTE, Netease, and many other prominent brands, showcasing his versatility and expertise in the field of design.About Beijing Wuyao Cultural and Creative Co. Ltd.Beijing Wuyao Culture and Creativity Co., Ltd. is a design-oriented company specializing in illustration design, packaging design, IP image design, VI design, and cultural and creative design. The company boasts a team of talented and passionate illustrators and designers who draw inspiration from the intricacies of daily life and the rich heritage of ancient Chinese aesthetics. Beijing Wuyao Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd. is dedicated to providing comprehensive design solutions for a diverse range of brands, ensuring that each project reflects the unique identity and values of the client while captivating and engaging the target audience.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates exceptional designs demonstrating innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design excellence. The Silver A' Design Award selection process is rigorous, with entries undergoing blind peer review and evaluation by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are expected to showcase originality, technical proficiency, and a profound understanding of user needs, ultimately setting a new benchmark for excellence in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes outstanding design across various industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of exceptional design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovation, creativity, and the positive impact of design on society. The competition welcomes entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from all countries, providing a global platform for recognition and exposure. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting: https://packagingdesignawards.com

