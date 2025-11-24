CPR Therapeutics Receives US Patent for Advances in Cardioversion and Pacing

PUTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Therapeutics Inc. responded to the allowance today that the company has received a U.S. patent for a set of technologies to improve the efficacy of transthoracic electrical countershock and pacing as treatments for cardiac dysrhythmias -MULTIMODAL DEVICE AND METHOD TO INCREASE THE EFFICACY OF TRANSTHORACIC CARDIOVERSION OR CARDIAC PACING IN PATIENTS WITH PERFUSING RHYTHMS. (US12465778)CPR Therapeutics Inc. (CTR-T) is a U.S. medical device start-up developing the technologies to improve the outcomes of patients suffering sudden cardiac arrest and acute life threatening illness and injury. The Company’s core technology is multimodal circumferential thoracoabdominal CPR devices. This newest patent is for devices that are an outgrowth of the Company’s core technologies and are intended to enhance transthoracic cardioversion and pacing.Norman Paradis, MD, CPR Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer, announced: “Since the original descriptions of electrical cardioversion and pacing from the skin, all of the clinical innovation has been directed at only the electrical waveforms and the adhesive gel electrodes. This patent describes a comprehensive set of adjunctive modalities that are expected to significantly advance the field.”Nate Wickliffe J.D., LL.M.-IP, CPR-T’s patent attorney, added: “For an early-stage medtech company, CPR Therapeutics has an exceptionally broad and deep patent portfolio. This newest allowance only adds to that.”Finally, Dr. Paradis concluded: “These inventions look particularly effective in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the most common disturbance of rhythm. This patent provides CPR-T with protection for a long-term pipeline of products and, most importantly, will allow us to help an even wider spectrum of patients. We are pleased that the USPTO has allowed it.”CPR Therapeutics Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes that this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival rates following sudden cardiac death.

