CPR Therapeutics Inc. Receives an NSF Award to Further Develop Breakthrough Technology for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

PUTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Therapeutics Inc. (CPR-T), a development-stage medical device company, announced today that it has received a $1.2M National Science Foundation (NSF) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Award for its project “A Multimodal Integrated System For Improved Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.”CPR-T is developing multimodal circumferential cardiopulmonary resuscitation, a more effective and safer automated mechanical CPR. Sudden cardiac arrest may be the leading cause of death in high GDP countries and there are currently no devices clearly more effective than the manual chest compressions provided by people using their hands. Intact survival after sudden cardiac arrest is below 10% in most communities.Norman Paradis MD, CPR-T’s Founder said “We are tremendously excited to have received this level of support from one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions. This grant will support our development of integrated and enhanced electrical countershock along with an adaptive control algorithm that will adjust the CPR to individual patient needs.”Dave Gaddy, the company’s Chief Technology Officer said “The adaptive control algorithm will allow us to deliver patient specific CPR and boost the efficacy of countershock, both exciting modalities to add to our breakthrough CPR pumps. The combination of these three enhanced modalities will finally move the needle on the outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest patients.” He added “For a career biomedical engineer, this kind of once-in-a-generation breakthrough with the potential to save so many lives is very exciting to work on.”Paradis added: “The NSF review process is particularly rigorous. Their Program Director and Reviewers asked us hard questions, and I feel that their decision to support us validates our R&D and business strategy plans.”CPR Therapeutics Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes that this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival after sudden death. Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in Western countries.

