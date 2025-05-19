CPR Therapeutics Receives Follow-on U.S. Patent for Integration of Defibrillation into an Automated CPR Device

PUTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Therapeutics Inc. announced today that the company has received a continuation U.S. patent for technology that underlies its multimodal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) system: AUTOMATED RESUSCITATION SYSTEM INTEGRATING HEMODYNAMIC AND DEFIBRILLATORY CAPABILITIES (US12,285,621)CPR Therapeutics Inc. is an early-stage start-up supported by funding from the NSF and NIH. The Company is developing the first advanced automated CPR system that integrates multiple clinical innovations into a single device that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. This combination has been shown in pre-clinical studies to increase blood flow to the heart and brain while adding enhancements that have the potential to enhance electrical countershock. The devices will do this while adapting the therapies to individual patient needs in real-time. This has the potential to improve patient outcomes in cardiac arrest, the leading single killer in the US and many other countries.Dr. Norman Paradis, CPR Therapeutics' founder, confirmed that: “This is a significant addition to our already-strong intellectual property portfolio. The original patent protected integrated defibrillation; this continuation extends that to a comprehensive system for enhanced electrical therapy during cardiac arrest. Most clinicians are not aware that when the market switched from defibrillation paddles to adhesive gel pads, they lost the ability to optimize the countershock by pushing on the electrodes. The CPR-T System™ will recover that lost efficacy and go even farther by improving defibrillation timing.”Mike Black, the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, and an expert in the commercialization of resuscitation technologies, commented further: “Among multiple enhancements to defibrillation, the new patent covers the integration of a ventilator into the system so that it can contribute to more effective countershock. CPR Therapeutics’ vision of a full multimodal system will not only enhance CPR, it will be disruptive to the defibrillation market. More importantly, I’m optimistic that actual patient outcomes will be improved.”Finally, Dr. Paradis added: “This is another milestone for our company. Our strong patent portfolio supports our intention to transform therapy that has changed little in the last 60 years. We are pleased that the USPTO has allowed this addition.”

