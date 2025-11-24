Highway travel plans over Thanksgiving? Plan ahead, stay alert

PHOENIX – With increased traffic expected during peak travel times over Thanksgiving weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra time and stay alert if using state highways for holiday trips.

ADOT is not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures on state highways from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 26, to Monday morning, Dec. 1.

Heavier and slower traffic should be expected at times on busy highways such as Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The good news for drivers is that ADOT’s new 8-mile-long flex lanes system between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point is open and will provide two additional lanes for northbound traffic Wednesday through Saturday. As it normally does, the flex lanes system will switch for use by southbound traffic on Sunday, Nov. 30.

ADOT’s recent I-17 Improvement Project also has widened the highway to three lanes in each direction between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City.

Holiday travelers should still expect the unexpected, including unscheduled restrictions due to disabled vehicles or crashes. ADOT will gear up to work with law enforcement and other first responders to clear incidents as quickly as possible.

In addition to getting an early start and avoiding peak travel times, if possible, drivers should check things such as tire pressure and engine fluid levels and get adequate rest before getting behind the wheel.

Packing an emergency kit can come in handy in case you encounter inclement weather, experience car troubles or face an unscheduled stop in traffic. Items to pack include:

Extra bottled water

Snack foods

A flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing, including extra gloves

First-aid kit

Busy traffic conditions can be expected on a number of state highways, including State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson and interstates 8 and 10 between the Phoenix or Tucson areas and California.

Over last year’s Thanksgiving weekend, there were 10 fatal crashes with 10 deaths on all Arizona roads, including local streets. Law enforcement reports list four of those fatal crashes as alcohol-related.

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More information about ADOT IRU can be found on the ADOT website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.