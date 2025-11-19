Bridge project restricts I-10 west of Benson through spring 2026

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has narrowed Interstate 10 to a single lane in each direction about 10 miles west of Benson for a project to rehabilitate four bridges in Pima County.

ADOT advises drivers to expect delays at peak travel times in the work zone where I-10 passes over the Empirita Road interchange and the Union Pacific Railroad, from mileposts 292 to 293. The lane closures are expected to remain through spring 2026.

The $6.2 million project will rehabilitate the pair of I-10 bridges that travel over Empirita Road and a second pair of bridges that pass over the railroad tracks. The project includes work to the roadway approaching the bridges and replacing nearby guardrails.

During construction, a 14-foot vehicle width will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.

