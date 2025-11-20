ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 21-24)

PHOENIX – No mainline freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (Nov. 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should stay alert at all times, including when traveling in existing work zones.

Be prepared for driving on wet pavement due to inclement weather conditions. Slow down and allow extra braking distance behind other vehicles.

Freeway restrictions, including ramp closures, are subject to schedule change due to weather or other factors.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.