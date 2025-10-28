Abingdon Software Group acquires 100% of dcs plus, a global leader in travel technology solutions

Abingdon Software Group announced the acquisition of 100% of dcs plus, one of the world’s leading providers of software solutions for the travel industry.

We are excited to support the next phase of growth and help expand the brand’s global reach” — Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2002, dcs plus has grown into a global travel technology company, offering a comprehensive suite of products ranging from booking and distribution systems to mid- and back-office automation tools. Its solutions are used by travel companies in more than 60 countries on all continents. dcs plus is backed by venture capital firms Earlybird and Credo.Through this acquisition, Abingdon Software Group expands its portfolio of mission-critical software products by adding a globally recognized technology company with over two decades of experience and a strong international footprint. The acquisition of dcs plus will accelerate innovation, open new markets, and further strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for the global travel industry.“We are proud of the journey of dcs plus and of the amazing team that has built, over the past 20 years, a global technology company born in Romania. Joining forces with Abingdon Software Group gives us the resources and the strategic framework to accelerate our international growth and continue innovating in an industry undergoing deep transformation,” said Cristian Dinca, Founder and CEO of dcs plus.“dcs plus is an outstanding example of a global SaaS company with a loyal client base and highly competitive products. We are excited to support the next phase of growth and help expand the brand’s global reach,” said Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group.Backed by Abingdon Software Group, dcs plus will accelerate the deployment of AI across its platform to help travel agencies cut operating costs, unlock content, personalize offers at scale, and make faster, data-driven decisions.The transaction marks a new chapter in the evolution of dcs plus and highlights Romania’s position as a dynamic hub for global software innovation.ABOUT ABINGDON SOFTWARE GROUPAbingdon Software Group is a UK-headquartered global, diversified software company providing mission-critical products to public and private sectors. The group supports its companies through strategic investments, product acceleration, and expertise in global scaling.ABOUT DCS PLUSdcs plus is a global travel technology provider offering end-to-end software solutions used in more than 60 countries by travel companies of all sizes — from independent agencies to large TMCs and international operators. Its modular platform covers the full travel business cycle: booking, distribution, management, and automation.

