MOA Foodtech Unveil The MOA Box™ — A Turnkey Fermentation Service Turning Starch By-Products into High-Value Ingredients

We’re not asking producers to reinvent the wheel. We’re giving them a proven, ready-to-deploy system that turns what was once a cost centre into a new source of revenue and product differentiation” — Bosco Emparanza, CEO of MOA Foodtech

MADRID, SPAIN, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOA Foodtech has announced the launch of The MOA Box™, a new turnkey service enabling manufacturers to transform starch-rich by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients at industrial scale.Scaling functional next-generation ingredients has remained one of the toughest challenges in modern food production. High development costs, long R&D timelines, and complex regulatory barriers have slowed progress—keeping sustainable innovation out of reach for most producers. Yet amid these challenges, many producers have been overlooking a powerful resource already within their reach—starch-rich by-products that have long been treated as low-value inputs rather than a foundation for innovationThe MOA Box™ makes this transformation possible, using biotechnology and AI-driven fermentation to convert starch-rich by-products into market-ready, high-value ingredients. It offers producers a fast, predictable, and commercially scalable route to innovation that lowers costs and accelerates time-to-market.Delivered as a turnkey solution, the MOA Box™ integrates every stage from substrate screening to regulatory validation and commercial rollout. In just six months, partners can move from by-product analysis to a validated, market-ready ingredient, with full technical and economic roadmaps provided. MOA’s team supports the entire process—from AI-driven bioprocess design to scale-up, technology transfer, and go-to-market strategy—ensuring predictable results, smooth integration, and rapid commercial deployment without the need for in-house R&D or infrastructure investment“This launch changes the economics of ingredient innovation,” said Bosco Emparanza, CEO of MOA Foodtech. “With The MOA Box™, we’re not asking producers to reinvent the wheel. We’re giving them a proven, ready-to-deploy system that turns what was once a cost centre into a new source of revenue and product differentiation. This step forward in ingredient technology doesn’t just reshape the economics of production - it upcycles by-product, lowers resource demand, and redefines the ecological impact of how our food is made.”The MOA Box™ is the result of eight years of research and thousands of simulations conducted through Albatros™, MOA’s proprietary Directed Fermentation™ platform. Designed as an out-of-the-box solution, the MOA Box™ allows manufacturers to integrate biotechnology seamlessly into their existing infrastructure—enabling the conversion of starch-rich by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients with minimal setup. Each MOA Box™ is built on proven fermentation intelligence, delivering optimal yield, quality, and efficiency from day one.By integrating The MOA Box™, manufacturers gain access to MOA’s complete fermentation and bioprocessing workflow, expert technical support, and formulation guidance, allowing them to scale high-value ingredient production with minimal risk or disruption.While sustainability remains an outcome of the process, the immediate value lies in profitability and practicality. The MOA Box™ enables producers to generate up to 17.5x more value from starch side streams, opening new opportunities in bakery, plant-based foods, snacks, meat, and pet nutrition.Key Advantages of The MOA Box™:- Converts starch by-products into high-value, regulation-ready ingredients- Reduces R&D time, cost, and complexity through AI-Directed Fermentation™- Generates up to 17.5x more value from existing by-products- Enables scalable ingredient production with proven industrial reliability- Catapults partners toward industry-leadership status across a variety of industries, adopting market-leading technologies and effectively driving nutrition, functionality, and health“The MOA Box™ is a practical response to an industry bottleneck,” added Emparanza. “It empowers manufacturers to innovate confidently, scale quickly, and create ingredients that consumers will actually adopt.”Backed by the European Innovation Council, MOA Foodtech is pioneering AI-Directed Fermentation™ to help food manufacturers turn their by-products into new revenue streams and future-ready ingredient portfolios.About MOA FoodtechMOA Foodtech combines biotechnology and artificial intelligence to transform food and agri-industrial by-products into next-generation, high-quality ingredients. Backed by the European Innovation Council, MOA is pioneering the use of AI-Directed Fermentation™ to scale circular ingredient production for the global food industry.

