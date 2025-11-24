Funfull Announces Final Chance for Black Friday FunPass Savings

Funfull is issuing a final reminder for families to secure its limited time Black Friday pricing offering $40 off the Individual FunPass and $200 off the Family

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull has announced its final call for Black Friday savings , marking the last stretch of its limited-time pricing on FunPass memberships. Families still have the opportunity to lock in the Individual FunPass at $159.99 instead of $199.99, reflecting a $40 savings, and the Family FunPass at $599.99, a $200 discount from the standard $799.99 rate.The Black Friday offer, which opened on November 18, pairs FunPass membership with free access to Funfull at Home . This digital platform features thousands of guided lessons, including painting, cake design, photography, woodworking, yoga, sewing, and more, designed to support families seeking flexible, at-home creativity.As colder months approach, families continue to search for fun things to do near me, and FunPass members in Maryland can access a wide selection of fun places to go, including trampoline parks, skating centers, arcades, cinemas, and other family fun centers across the region. With both at-home learning and out-of-home activities included, the Black Friday pricing offers families a cost-effective way to plan varied experiences through the holiday season.“Black Friday savings are entering their final window, and families have only a short time left to take advantage of these reduced rates,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Saving $40 or $200 during this period gives parents room to explore activities that support connection, learning, and fun, both in the community and at home.”Funfull currently partners with more than 10,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including national destinations such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Cinemark, Regal Cinemas, and AMC. By integrating Funfull at Home into the membership, families gain access to thousands of creative lessons while maintaining the flexibility of traditional FunPass benefits.Funfull confirms that this Black Friday pricing is available for a limited period, and encourages families to secure the discounted membership before the final opportunity passes.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull helps families spend meaningful time together by blending recreational outings with at-home creative learning. The membership is designed to make family experiences simple, affordable, and accessible.Our ReachThrough the FunPass, Funfull provides discounted access to more than 10,000 family attractions and entertainment partners across seven states. Funfull at Home adds thousands of instructional videos and creative lessons for families to enjoy from home at no added cost.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

