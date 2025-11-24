Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Village of Tremont City

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Cuyahoga Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of University Heights

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Darke County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Franklin Patriot Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Madison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Village of Vanlue

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Village of Killbuck

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Holmesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Jefferson County Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Eastern Gateway Community College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Logan Logan County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Brownhelm Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit City of Avon Lake

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City Of Avon Lake Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Village of Berkey

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Marion Marion County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

City of Marion

Fiscal Caution Declaration

10/28/2025 TO 11/25/2025 Fiscal Caution - Declaration Medina Village of Gloria Glens Park

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Meigs Meigs County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Miami Valley Risk Management Association

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Noble County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Perry Village of Crooksville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Portage City of Streetsboro

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Trumbull Warren City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Warren City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Washington Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures