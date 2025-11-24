Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Village of Tremont City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Cuyahoga Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of University Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Darke County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Franklin Patriot Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Village of Vanlue
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Village of Killbuck
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Holmesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson Jefferson County Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Eastern Gateway Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Logan Logan County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Brownhelm Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Avon Lake
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City Of Avon Lake Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Village of Berkey
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Marion Marion County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Marion
Fiscal Caution Declaration
10/28/2025 TO 11/25/2025		 Fiscal Caution - Declaration
Medina Village of Gloria Glens Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Meigs Meigs County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Miami Valley Risk Management Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Noble County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Perry Village of Crooksville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Portage City of Streetsboro
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Warren City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Warren City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Washington Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

