Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Village of Tremont City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Cuyahoga
|Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of University Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Darke County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Franklin
|Patriot Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Village of Vanlue
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Village of Killbuck
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Holmesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Eastern Gateway Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Logan County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Brownhelm Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Avon Lake
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City Of Avon Lake Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Village of Berkey
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Marion County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Marion
Fiscal Caution Declaration
10/28/2025 TO 11/25/2025
|Fiscal Caution - Declaration
|Medina
|Village of Gloria Glens Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Meigs
|Meigs County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Risk Management Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Village of Crooksville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|City of Streetsboro
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Warren City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Warren City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Washington
|Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.