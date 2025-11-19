Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 20, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler Butler County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana Columbiana Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Guernsey Center Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking City of Johnstown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
City of Pataskala
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Noble Village of Sarahsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Shelby Shelby County Libraries
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Warren Wayne Local School District
Special Audit
1/1/2019 TO 1/25/2024		 Special Audit FFR

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 20, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

