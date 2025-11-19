Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 20, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler Butler County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Columbiana Columbiana Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin City of Upper Arlington

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Guernsey Center Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking City of Johnstown

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

City of Pataskala

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Noble Village of Sarahsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Shelby Shelby County Libraries

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Warren Wayne Local School District

Special Audit

1/1/2019 TO 1/25/2024 Special Audit FFR



The full reports will be available Thursday, November 20, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.