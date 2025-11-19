Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 20, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 20, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|Butler County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Guernsey
|Center Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|City of Johnstown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|City of Pataskala
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Noble
|Village of Sarahsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Shelby
|Shelby County Libraries
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Warren
|Wayne Local School District
Special Audit
1/1/2019 TO 1/25/2024
|Special Audit
|FFR
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, November 20, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.