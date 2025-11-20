Finding for Recovery of $44,222.08 Issued Against Former Wayne Local Schools Treasurer over Late Fees and Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $44,222.08 was issued Thursday against a former treasurer for Wayne Local Schools after he failed to pay taxes and other bills on time, resulting in late fees, interest, and penalties.

Ron James and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding, which was included in a special audit that covered financial activities at the Warren County district from Jan. 1, 2019, through Jan. 25, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in February 2022 after receiving information from an anonymous source that James was not paying invoices in a timely manner, among other allegations.

SIU identified $41,692.21 in penalties and interest paid by the district to the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Department of Taxation, and the Village of Waynesville due to James’ negligence in performing his responsibilities as treasurer.

An additional $2,529.87 in interest and late fees was paid to various vendors after James failed to timely pay more than 60 invoices.

Thursday’s audit report details SIU’s investigation into other allegations, which led to indictments against James and his daughter. Both were acquitted on all charges following a bench trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

