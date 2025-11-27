Senior Executive Consultant Joan Sugerman of Gemini Worldwide Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan Sugerman is the founder of Gemini Worldwide, a strategic firm that works with business leaders and executive teams to create breakthrough results with velocity. She says this coaching is not so much a cultural shift, but a mindset shift, which can radically impact an organization and its people, values, and goals. Every engagement is customized, because no two organizations are truly alike, and the people and possibilities will diverge.

Early in her career, Joan had a job at AT&T as a video and film producer. While planning these corporate projects, she was able to engage in deep business conversations.. She had also talked business strategy with her own father, a corporate CEO, and acquired business insights from different sources over the years. This included the time when at merely 10 years old, she sat next to the CEO of SONY visiting from Japan at a family dinner party. Their exchanges were so powerful they remained pen pals for years.

Joan has a Master’s degree in Fine Arts, and a Bachelor’s in Philosophy, which she feels is wonderful grounding for consulting work. Once she discovered coaching, it seemed a natural extension of what she had been doing all along, and she jumped in with passion. She has worked with some very high-powered people ever since, names and political figures we’d easily recognize.

“We deliver one on one sessions, group coaching and in-person seminars. It doesn’t matter where we start, in the end, the entire there is a total transformation. While working together, we often, create original approaches and innovative strategies.”

Joan says being at the forefront of new thinking is one of many assets that distinguish Gemini Worldwide Consulting, She also mentions being a keen listener, with an inquisitive nature, and the willingness to always go beyond the predictable or even the seemingly “impossible” as valuable aspects of her approach.

“When we move clients from what’s possible to a new future, there is often a correlation of the same in my own self-awareness and development. It’s not just a job to me, it’s my raison d’etre.”

In her pre interview, Joan mentioned that her son, now 40, had just called for some coaching. He started when he was 5 years old! This is another example of the power of her work, and the reason coaching has long-term impact.

Joan also cites authenticity as an important focus for leaders. She has worked with powerful CEOs who instilled fear in their underlings and coached them in finding a vulnerable and relatable side so they could “open the Kimono” as one executive said. It helped his team build trust, a sense of partnership, and highly expanded company revenues.

In her podcast, Joan will talk about some case histories throughout the past 25 years when Gemini’s resources made the difference. This includes attendants of her Master-X Program who found elevated purpose, performance and peace of mind through her coaching philosophy, A few to mention are a former newspaper CEO and writer who is now publishing his provocative book without fear, an athletic coach who launched an online app, and a mild mannered psychotherapist who blossomed into an international entrepreneur.

She has also worked with people in her Mini Master X Program that included members of Parliament and Congress. Making a difference in their businesses and lives, she says, is more important than any award or acknowledgement.

Joan understands that everyone is a leader, both in their personal life and business dealings, so whether they are a government head or a solopreneur is irrelevant; it is important to understand who they are and that they have a huge commitment to aliveness, wholeness and peace of mind.

The Gemini approach is also centered on putting the past in the past, staying present, and creating possibilities. Just as the state of ice changes to water, we can learn to shift ourselves and become more productive and effective—not just in our business, but in every aspect of life.

Joan credits some of the success to her strong colleagues, years of practice and interactions with businesspeople, and learning to trust. I trust myself, and I earn it from others, she notes. She is not afraid to be brutally honest and authentic, trusting in what she learns, hears and senses.

Learn more about this powerful woman and her business and coaching insights in the November podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Joan Sugerman of Gemini Consulting in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday November 21st at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-senior-executive-consultant/id1785721253?i=1000738022240

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-senior-executive-308665853/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4IHiQuC9Vy5JMibB1PCdQQ

For more information about Joan and her work, visit Gemini Worldwide at www.geminiww.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.