Computer Engineer and Attorney Jennifer R. Davis Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DOUGLASTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation isn’t just about new gadgets or clever slogans. Sometimes, it’s about insisting that business—at every step—actually listens to real people. Enter Jennifer R. Davis, Esquire: an independent board director, attorney, and former engineer, whose career has been defined by one simple (but often overlooked) question: “Are we building the right thing, and for the right people?”

From her earliest days in New York public schools, Jennifer noticed a disconnect between products on the shelves and her actual needs. “Too often,” she notes, “companies made assumptions about what people like me—a Black woman—wanted or needed. Instead of being seen and heard, companies pushed someone else’s idea of ‘what was right for me’ or ‘what I wanted’. That never sat well with me.”

Jennifer’s drive to be part of the conversation, not just observe it, shaped a career that bridges engineering, intellectual property law, and strategic corporate governance. She holds a degree in computer engineering, where her early exposure to building electrical systems and coding gave her a hands-on appreciation for how things work—and, more importantly, how they could work better.

After cutting her teeth as an engineer, Jennifer recognized that real influence happens not just in development, but in the boardroom. That insight took her to law school and into the specialized, ever-challenging world of intellectual property. Today, Jennifer is a sought-after counsel and independent board director for technology companies, with a focus on guiding organizations toward genuinely customer-focused, responsible innovation.

An Attorney Who Gets Strategy

Jennifer’s practical experience as both an engineer and a lawyer gives her a rare perspective. She doesn’t just file patents—she asks the tough questions about whether legal protection is even the right approach. “People sometimes think every idea needs a patent,” she observes. “But not everything is patentable—or even worth the investment. Sometimes, a copyright or trademark is a better fit. It always comes back to the larger business strategy. What’s your end goal? Are you building a business, a brand, or just a widget?”

Her work, both as a counsel and board director, is driven by a business-first mindset. “The law is the easy part—you can look it up,” she quips. “But understanding how legal tools fit into a company’s three- to five-year plan? That’s where the real value is.” Jennifer’s holistic approach helps companies avoid expensive dead-ends and instead build portfolios—whether of patents, trademarks, or goodwill—that genuinely add value.

Advocating for Privacy, Security, and Customer Trust in the Era of AI

With the explosion of AI technologies, Jennifer’s commitment to security and privacy has never been more relevant. “AI isn’t new,” she points out. “It’s been around for decades. What’s changed is how much data is available. People think AI is only about helping them—but, some companies also want to learn from and monetize our use and behaviors.”

Jennifer is vigilant about the trade-offs inherent in today’s tech, having advocated for thoughtful terms-of-service agreements and robust privacy protections. “’I’ve always read the terms and pushed back if I didn’t agree,” she laughs. “People find that odd. But if more of us did it, companies and governments would pay closer attention.”

As a board director, she has championed a culture of continuous questioning, urging leaders to dig deeper: “Are we really serving our employees, our customers, and all of our constituencies? Are we safeguarding their information and needs? Or just chasing the latest trend?”

Board Service: From Nonprofits to Technology Companies

Jennifer’s board experience is both broad and deep, ranging from New York-based nonprofits supporting adoptive and foster families to technology companies. Her work always comes back to strategy—and the value of asking better questions. “A good board doesn’t rubber-stamp management’s plans. It probes, it challenges, it helps make sure the company is really moving in the right direction—for customers, employees, and the broader world.”

She is especially passionate about ensuring technology companies don’t lose sight of environmental and social consequences. “Few people consider the resources—like water, electricity and minerals—that go into things like data centers and electronic devices,” she points out. “As scarcity grows, it’s not just an ethical dilemma; it’s a business one.”

Guidance for the Next Generation

Jennifer’s advice for those considering a career in law, tech, or board service: “Figure out what you’re passionate about—and don’t be afraid to pivot. You can always pick up new skills, but passion and values are your true compass. The world needs more people in leadership who question, who read the fine print, and who aren’t afraid to say, ‘This isn’t good enough.’”

Looking Ahead

Jennifer R. Davis aspires to continue evolving in her career seeking opportunities that allow her to expand her reach and impact. She is open to new opportunities on for-profit boards and aspires to hold a General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, or Chief Operating Officer position. Jennifer’s goal is simple but vital: help companies develop smarter, ethical, and more inclusive strategies—by asking the questions others overlook.

About Jennifer R. Davis, Esquire

Jennifer is an experienced board director, attorney and computer engineer dedicated to aligning technology, law, and corporate strategy for real-world results. She is known for her candid, common sense approach to innovation, privacy, and ethical business growth.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Jennifer Davis, Esq. in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday November 21st at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-computer-engineer-and/id1785721253?i=1000738033086

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-computer-engineer-308670624/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6uUqLpYrUKWJrj0bXixrJF

For more information about Jennifer Davis, Esq. please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferrdavis/

