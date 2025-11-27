Turf Expert Brad Snavely of STS Turf Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most might see a golf course or football field as just a patch of grass, Brad Snavely, Vice President & Technical Director of STS Turf, sees a living, breathing ecosystem—and a prime opportunity to rewrite the playbook on how it’s nourished. As the driving force behind Sustainable Turf Science (STS Turf), Snavely is on a mission to make natural grass healthier, safer, and more sustainable than ever before.

A Voice for Living Turf

With four decades of experience spanning agriculture and sports turf, Snavely brings a unique blend of hands-on farming know-how and scientific innovation to the turf grass industry. Raised in the heart of California’s agriculture country in the Central San Joaquin Valley, Snavely’s childhood was more about tractors and topsoil then tablets and tech—a foundation that shapes his approach to turf management today.

“When people talk about synthetic turf like it’s the answer to all problems, they forget that real grass is a living organism,” says Snavely. “It draws in carbon dioxide, exhales oxygen, cools the environment, and the soil microbiology even helps filter out environmental contaminants. It’s not just green for the eyes—it’s green for the planet.”

Snavely’s path from radio and television production to agronomy might seem unconventional, but the communication skills honed in broadcasting now help him translate complex turf science into clear, actionable strategies for superintendents and grounds crews across the country.

As Snavely explains, turf grass management is anything but “mow, water, hope for the best.” Managing healthy turf—especially at less than a ½ inch on pro sports fields and sometimes less than a tenth-of-an-inch heights demanded by golf courses for Greens Speeds—means understanding soil microbes, nutrient cycles, and even how wastewater recycling can be used and managed on playing fields without harming the environment. Light, air and water must be properly managed along with nutrition.

“Our products at STS Turf are formulated for both warm- and cool-season grasses," Snavely notes. “We’re taking the guesswork out of turf nutrition and giving managers the tools they need to make smart, sustainable choices that are site-specific.”

Next-Generation Nutrition—Rooted in Science

What sets STS Turf apart? Snavely points to the company’s “next generation” approach to turf nutrition. Rather than relying on synthetic chemicals or one-size-fits-all solutions, STS Turf’s proprietary product “toolbox” utilizes organic chemistry and enzymatic fragmentation or pre-digestion—breaking down and reacting nutrients into nano-sized, plant-available forms that are rapidly absorbed through the trans cuticular pores on the top side of leaves as well as efficient uptake and translocation through roots. STS Turf products are evaluated in the form of Dalton, which 1 Dalton is equal to one molecule, and you must be less than 600-700 Dalton to get through a plant cell structure, with STS turf core technology well below the max size needed to do so! “That means the nutrients are actually getting into the plant where they’re needed, rather than being washed away or locked up in the soil,” explains Snavely.

STS Turf also takes pride in its sustainable practices, steering clear of traditional synthetic chelates and instead prioritizing organic inputs. With every application, turf managers aren’t just feeding grass; they’re re-mineralizing soils with 75+ colloidal minerals, supporting long-term plant and soil health and minimizing the need for harsh chemicals.

Data-Driven Diagnostics

Another key differentiator is STS Turf’s diagnostic approach. Rather than reacting to problems after they arise, Snavely’s team combines comprehensive soil and water testing with predictive analytics and site-specific data, ensuring that every nutrient is delivered in the right form and at the right rate the right time of year. Termed – proactive, soil testing becomes a monitoring tool as opposed to the traditional soil test, react, soil test, react… and continue to promote inconsistent results. The proactive approach helps turf managers maintain a more consistent stand of grass that is strong, vibrant and naturally more resistant to stress—making for safer play and easier management.

From NFL Fields to Neighborhood Lawns

STS Turf’s client list reads like a “Who’s Who” of sports turf, including almost half the NFL’s natural grass stadiums, nearly all of Arizona’s spring baseball training fields, Major League Soccer Fields, and prestigious universities such as Notre Dame. But Snavely insists the same science that keeps college and pro athletes safe can benefit parks, schools, and even the family backyard.

In fact, Snavely’s expertise has even saved marriages—or so says one grateful spouse who credits him with restoring work-life balance for her overworked golf superintendent husband.

Looking Ahead

With STS Turf heading into its 16th year in 2026, Snavely is taking a slow-and-steady approach to growth. The company is proudly debt-free, reinvesting profits to expand methodically and maintain quality. A household name in the making, STS Turf is poised to bring its innovative products to a global audience, changing the conversation around turf health one field at a time.

In an era where “sustainability” is often just a buzzword, Brad Snavely and STS Turf are proving that science, soil, and a little common sense can yield remarkable results—both on and off the field.

About STS Turf (Sustainable Turf Science)

Founded in 2010, STS Turf develops next-generation turf nutrition products for golf courses, sports fields, parks, and residential lawns. By combining advanced carbon based organic chemistry, enzymatic fragmentation processes, fermentation extracts, metabolites, along with sound agronomic practices and their commitment to sustainability and customer support, STS Turf is redefining the standard for plant health, safety, and environmental stewardship.

Close Up Radio recently featured Brad Snavely, vice president and technical director of STS Turf in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday November 21st at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-turf-expert-brad-snavely/id1785721253?i=1000738012161

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-turf-expert-308660137/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vijUHOJdRe2wGatxJLVNr

For more information about Brad Snavely and STS Turf, please visit https://ststurf.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.