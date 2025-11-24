Lawyer–Realtor Alejandro R. Hernandez Introduces Beverly Hills 'Executor Concierge Service'

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a former probate lawyer and currently a certified Probate & Trust Specialist with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, announced today the launch of the Beverly Hills Executor Concierge Service, a first-of-its-kind, attorney-guided real estate support program designed specifically for families, heirs, and fiduciaries managing luxury probate and trust property sales.Tailored for $3 million to $50 million estates, the program provides a comprehensive, white-glove solution for executors who often struggle with the unexpected burdens of probate property management, legal coordination, court requirements, and high-value asset protection.“Executors are suddenly responsible for deadlines, filings, property preparation, and managing a home they may have never lived in,” said Hernandez. “This service exists to take that pressure off their shoulders while protecting the value of the estate.”The Beverly Hills Executor Concierge Service includes:• Full property assessment and valuation strategy• Probate-compliant listing preparation• Court confirmation and overbid coordination• Vendor management (cleaning, staging, repairs, security, inventory)• Out-of-state heir coordination and document logistics• Trust administration property support• Reporting and communication with attorneys and fiduciariesAs intergenerational wealth transfers accelerate and long-time Beverly Hills homeowners pass homes to heirs living across the country, probate and trust property sales have surged. Many executors are unprepared for the complexity of handling high-value real estate while also managing legal obligations.“In Beverly Hills, mistakes can cost heirs hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Hernandez noted. “My legal background allows me to anticipate issues, streamline the court-driven process, and ensure the estate is fully protected.”Hernandez has handled probate matters for over two decades and now leads ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California) and ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (New York), bridging his legal experience with luxury real estate representation. His practice at Keller Williams Beverly Hills emphasizes probate, trust, and high-value estate sales, offering an attorney-trained level of diligence rarely found in the real estate industry.The new concierge program also includes access to Hernandez’s complimentary 2025 Executor’s Probate Real Estate Roadmap, a guide covering probate timelines, fiduciary duties, the California overbid formula, common executor errors, and strategies to maximize property value before sale.“Executors deserve clarity, support, and an expert who understands both the legal system and the luxury real estate market,” Hernandez added. “This service was created so families can focus on healing, not managing court deadlines or property logistics.”The Executor Concierge Service is now available to probate attorneys, trustees, fiduciaries, and families throughout Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Holmby Hills, and Greater Los Angeles.About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Alejandro R. Hernandez is a certified Probate & Trust Specialist, former probate lawyer, and Beverly Hills luxury real estate advisor with Keller Williams Beverly Hills. Through ARH Real Estate Group LLC and ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, Hernandez provides high-level, attorney-informed real estate representation for probate, trust, conservatorship, and high-value estate sales in California and New York.Media ContactAlejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Beverly Hills Probate & Trust SpecialistKeller Williams Beverly HillsARH Real Estate Group LLCPhone: 310-598-6462Website: www.alexhernandezrealestate.com Email: info@arhrealestategroup.com

