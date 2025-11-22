Beverly Hills’ Luxury Estates See Surge in Probate & Trust Sales

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq. Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez , Esq., a former probate attorney and current certified Probate & Trust Specialist with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, today announced building of specialized and dedicated Beverly Hills Probate & Trust Real Estate Platform, designed to help executors, trustees, and families navigate the increasingly complex world of court-confirmed and trust-administered property sales.As demographic shifts, intergenerational wealth transfers, and out-of-state heirs reshape the Southern California real estate market, Beverly Hills is experiencing a sharp rise in probate and trust property listings ranging from $3 million to $50 million. Hernandez—an attorney with over two decades of legal experience and a licensed real estate professional—has positioned his platform to meet this growing demand with a rare hybrid of legal understanding and luxury real estate expertise.“Most heirs and executors are blindsided by the court process, the overbid rules, and the unique disclosures required in probate sales,” said Hernandez. “Beverly Hills properties require a level of strategy and precision that most agents simply aren’t trained for. My background as a lawyer and probate specialist allows me to guide families through what can otherwise be a stressful and costly process.”Hernandez’s new Beverly Hills platform focuses on:• Court-confirmed probate sales• Trust and conservatorship property listings• Executor & trustee coordination• Overbid strategy and court hearing preparation• Pre-probate property preparation• Luxury property positioning for heirs and fiduciariesAccording to Hernandez, the number of probate and trust property transfers in Beverly Hills has quietly increased, driven in part by the aging of long-time homeowners and the growing trend of heirs inheriting high-value homes they do not occupy.“Every month we see more heirs inheriting homes they must sell—and many of them live out of state,” Hernandez added. “They need a trusted, attorney-trained professional who can manage the process, coordinate with lawyers, handle court requirements, and protect the value of the estate. That’s where we step in.”The Beverly Hills Probate & Trust Real Estate Platform also includes a complimentary 2025 Probate Property Guide, explaining the probate timeline, court confirmation requirements, the California overbid formula, fiduciary duties, and how to maximize property value before sale. This resource is available to families, attorneys, and fiduciaries across Los Angeles.Hernandez has built a bi-coastal real estate practice through ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California) and ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (New York), serving luxury, probate, and trust clients in both markets. His Beverly Hills work is based out of Keller Williams Beverly Hills on Civic Center Drive, near the Los Angeles County Superior Court – Beverly Hills Courthouse, where many probate confirmations occur.“Our mission is simple — protect heirs, maximize value, reduce stress, and provide white-glove guidance from start to finish,” Hernandez said. “Beverly Hills deserves a probate and trust real estate team that understands both law and luxury.”For executors, trustees, or attorneys handling a probate or trust property in Beverly Hills, Hernandez offers complimentary consultations through his website.About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Alejandro R. Hernandez is a California-based real estate professional, former probate lawyer, certified Probate & Trust Specialist, and luxury real estate advisor at Keller Williams Beverly Hills. With over 20 years of legal experience and a strong background in probate, trust, and estate matters, Hernandez provides high-level advisory and real estate services to families, heirs, attorneys, and fiduciaries handling high-value properties throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles. He leads ARH Real Estate Group LLC in California and ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC in New York.Media ContactAlejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Beverly Hills Probate & Trust SpecialistKeller Williams Beverly HillsARH Real Estate Group LLCPhone: 310-598-6462Website: www.alexhernandezrealestate.com

