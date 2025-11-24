Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands Manhattan Private Client & International Investor Advisory Division

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Manhattan lawyer, real estate broker, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today announced the expansion of the firm’s new Private Client & International Investor Advisory Division, a comprehensive service platform designed for high-net-worth clients, global investors, cross-border families, and entrepreneurs navigating New York City’s complex real estate and capital markets.The expanded division integrates the firm’s Manhattan-based real estate brokerage arm, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, with ARH Global Advisors’ existing capital advisory, business consulting, and cross-border investment services. Together, these entities offer a multi-disciplinary, lawyer-led advisory model unique to the New York City market.“As we continue expanding across Manhattan, Los Angeles, and Austin, our goal is to bring private-client level strategy to high-value real estate investors, entrepreneurs, and internationally mobile families,” said Hernandez. “New York City demands a hybrid advisory platform—one that blends legal insight, real estate expertise, capital markets understanding, and global investor strategy. This expanded division delivers exactly that.”The Private Client & International Investor Advisory Division is designed to serve a diverse range of clients, including:Foreign investors acquiring New York real estateExecutors and trustees handling probate or trust propertyEntrepreneurs building cross-border business portfoliosFamily offices and first-generation wealth buildersCorporate executives relocating to or investing in NYCEB-5, E-2, and L-1 investors seeking property and business guidanceThrough ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, the firm provides specialized expertise in luxury property acquisitions, Manhattan probate and trust real estate sales, commercial transactions, and international buyer representation. The advisory group works directly with Hernandez to provide legally informed real estate strategies backed by more than two decades of national legal and business experience.With operations in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, ARH Global Advisors LLC is building a national advisory ecosystem that bridges real estate, law, capital strategy, immigration-based investment, and AI-driven business systems.“The future of New York investment advisory is cross-disciplinary,” Hernandez added. “Our Manhattan division represents the evolution of that model.”ABOUT ALEJANDRO R. HERNANDEZ, ESQ.Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is a Manhattan lawyer, entrepreneur, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC. With over 20 years of experience across litigation, capital disputes, real estate strategy, international investment, and business consulting, he advises high-net-worth individuals, executives, business owners, and global investors throughout New York, Los Angeles, and Austin.Hernandez is also the founder of ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (Manhattan), ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California), ARH Technology Services Group LLC (Texas), and ARH Immigration Law Services LLC. He is an American lawyer and a licensed real estate broker in New York with REBNY and a California real estate agent with CADRE.In 2026, he joins the International Bar Association’s Asset and Investment Funds Committee, contributing to international investment regulation and capital market policy.ABOUT ARH GLOBAL ADVISORS LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a Manhattan-based strategic advisory firm providing private-client services in real estate capital strategy, international investor advisory, business consulting, operations optimization, and high-net-worth portfolio support. The firm integrates legal insight, real estate expertise, and strategic planning across multiple U.S. markets with a global reach.MEDIA CONTACTARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New YorkWebsite: www.arhglobaladvisors.com Phone: 646-290-7380Email: info@arhglobaladvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.