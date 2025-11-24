LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. BRINGS HOLIDAY CHEER WITH NEW DUET 'THE CHRISTMAS SONG,' AVAILABLE NOW ON STREAMING PLATFORMS

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s brand-new holiday single “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” with Heather Rice is available on all streaming platforms Landau's 15th Annual “Home for the Holidays” tour with very special guest, singer-songwriter, Delnora starting December 6th

~ Kicks off the 2025 Home For The Holidays Tour and the “Kids’ Joy Toy Drive” December 6th~

This is my favorite time of year! Releasing this beautiful song, going back on our Christmas tour, and distributing toys through the Kid's Joy Toy Drive—there’s no better way to celebrate the season.” — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on the release if his single with Heather Rice

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. , is ushering in the season with a brand-new holiday single. His duet of “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” with Heather Rice is out now and available on all streaming platforms Landau and Heather previously performed together on stage with the Charleston, SC Symphony Orchestra, and now they’re bringing that same festive magic into the studio with the new single. Recorded at Truphonic Recording Studio in Charleston, SC the song features a graceful piano arrangement by Jonathan Lovett and production by Elliott Elsey. The mix highlights Landau’s velvety phrasing and classic, Nat King Cole-inspired charm, along with Heather’s pure soulful vocals.As Landau celebrates the release during the Holiday season, he is also gearing up to hit the road with his 15th annual “Home for the Holidays” Tour, starting December 6th. The much-anticipated Christmas tour, presented by West Virginia Adult Education and its “Never Too Late To Graduate” campaign, is a merry ensemble of festive favorites and timeless American Songbook hits for audiences across West Virginia. He’ll be joined by his Landau Little Big Band and very special guest Delnora, the acclaimed Positive Country artist, singer-songwriter, and fellow West Virginia native who has performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage and is celebrated for her heartfelt vocals and uplifting message.Adding to the spirit of giving, Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive” is underway, where concertgoers in each tour market are encouraged to bring a new toy to show support for area children in need. The initiative reflects Landau’s long-standing commitment to community and philanthropy, which has defined his career since he won America’s Got Talent.“This is my favorite time of year," says Landau. "Releasing this beautiful song, going back on our Christmas tour, and distributing toys through the Kid's Joy Toy Drive—there’s no better way to celebrate the season.”Landau’s new duet with Heather Rice, “The Christmas Song,” is out now and available on all streaming platforms. Details on his annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ tour can be found at https://www.landaumurphyjr.com/ About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the Sinatra-meets-soul vocalist who skyrocketed to fame as the winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. His debut album That’s Life topped the Billboard Jazz charts, and he has since released four more acclaimed albums, including his first all-original project, I’m Not Messing Around, co-written with producer Rob Hegel. A bestselling author, NAACP Image Award nominee, and one of the United States Jaycees’ Top Outstanding Young Americans, Landau has performed hundreds of sold-out shows worldwide and appeared on multiple national TV programs and in film. During the pandemic, he returned to school to earn his high school equivalency diploma, proving it’s never too late to graduate. He is now a passionate advocate for adult literacy. Learn more at www.landaumurphyjr.com About Heather Rice:Heather Rice is a Charleston, SC-based singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice, intelligent songwriting, and dynamic performances. She has opened for Joan Osborne, Sheryl Crow, and Lady Antebellum, co-wrote “Like Make Believe” for Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan, and has performed with orchestras including the Charleston Symphony, Charleston Jazz Orchestra, and Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra. Rice has headlined Musikfest, NSB Jazz Festival, and the Charleston Jazz Festival, and releases original music through her label, Red Lion Recording. You can visit her online at https://iamheatherrice.com/

