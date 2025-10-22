BESTSELLING AUTHOR R.L. AKERS' RELEASES ESCAPE FROM OVERTWIXT: THE NEXT THRILLING CHAPTER IN THE OVERTWIXT FANTASY SAGA

R L Akers, acclaimed bestselling fantasy author

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed bestselling fantasy author R.L. Akers invites readers back into the magical realm of Overtwixt with his highly anticipated new release, ' Escape from Overtwixt ' — the second book in his imaginative young adult series, in which four young heroes must overcome evil to build bridges between mistrustful peoples.The first book in the series, 'Overtwixt: Welcome to the World of Bridges', starts when four siblings (ages 5 to 15) enter an incorrect airport gate and are transported to Overtwixt, an intermediary realm that connects numerous worlds. Cut off from their parents, Nachton, Amélie, Cécilie, and Ewan journey across floating islands and endless bridges in pursuit of quests granted by an enigmatic Guide—all while the tyrant Vizier works to destroy those bridges and keep the peoples of Overtwixt divided.The sequel, 'Escape from Overtwixt', picks up immediately after Overtwixt’s cliffhanger ending. Though the heroes have won a crucial victory, one of their number has fallen in battle. Unknown to them, that sibling is still in Overtwixt, but imprisoned in the Vizier’s floating fortress. The remaining siblings must overcome grief and recrimination, uniting both themselves and the fractious races of the realm, to stage a daring rescue and restore the bridges between worlds.Much like The Chronicles of Narnia, Akers’ Overtwixt series transports readers into a richly imagined universe where young adults face extraordinary challenges that test their courage, wisdom, and unity. Beneath its breathtaking adventure lies a deeper reflection on good and evil, sacrifice, and the enduring power of family.Through his writing, R.L. Akers masterfully blends fantasy, heartfelt emotion, and timeless moral questions in a story that resonates with readers of all ages. Written primarily for teens and preteens, Akers uses his characters’ struggles to share meaningful life lessons and teach key Christian values — emphasizing hope, courage, and forgiveness to overcome darkness and prejudice.Escape from Overtwixt is now available on Amazon , the author’s official store ( https://rlakers.com/ ), and major online booksellers.Praise for Overtwixt books"A huge, colorful cast gives this superb fantasy kickoff a hearty boost" - Kirkus Reviews"OVERTWIXT boasts a well-imagined world rendered by both clever language and evocative illustrations. The worldbuilding is rich but never overwhelming." – IndieReader"It's perfect for younger readers but still feels high stakes." And: "What a FANTASTIC ending! This tied everything up perfectly." - Faith, advance reader, about Escape from OvertwixtAbout the AuthorR.L. Akers is a storyteller who delights in hearing, telling, and creating stories that spark imagination. He believes everyone has a story worth telling—even the ones who doubt it. Akers holds a degree in computer science and an MBA, with professional experience in software development, fundraising, and publicity. Passionate about serving children, he has worked in his church and the foster care system. His interests include graphic design, orchestral film scores, and creative home projects. Akers’ first published works were 'Prometheus Rebound' and 'Prometheus Revealed', followed by the prequel collection 'Prometheus Rising'. He later explored the legend of 'Atlantis' and wrote the Gray Gaynes series of murder mystery novellas featuring a detective with an unusual problem. In 2024, he launched Overtwixt, a fantasy young adult series inspired by his own four children. He continues to expand both the Overtwixt and Gray Gaynes universes while developing new projects. Akers lives in West Virginia with his wife Sarah and their kids. You can visit him online at https://rlakers.com/ For media requests, please contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.