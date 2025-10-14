LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. COMES HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TO WV THIS DECEMBER

~With very special guest, award-winning singer-songwriter and Princeton native Delnora!~

I’m thrilled to come back home and welcome a super-talented fellow Mountaineer like Delnora this Christmas to our traveling family.” — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on his 15th Annual Christmas tour

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 15th annual “Home For The Holidays” tour returns this December with an all-new show and a slate of performances across West Virginia.The season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent will croon his way through beloved Christmas classics and timeless hits from the Great American Songbook, accompanied by his Landau Little Big Band.Joining Landau for the 2025 Home For The Holidays tour is Positive Country artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Delnora . Delnora grew up in Princeton WV and is now based in the Nashville area. She has shared stages and studios with legends like Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, and Keb’ Mo’, and Delnora continues to inspire audiences everywhere with her heartfelt voice and powerful message “Love God. Love People. Love Music.” With eight studio albums, several number one hits and a stellar reputation for blending Appalachian authenticity with uplifting, contemporary country sounds, Delnora makes the perfect addition to this year’s West Virginia-focused Christmas tour.“Last year, we had lots of holiday tour dates out of state, so this year I’m thrilled to come back home and welcome a super-talented fellow Mountaineer like Delnora this Christmas to our traveling family,” said Murphy. “She will be a great addition to the tour; if you’re not familiar with Delnora yet, check her out-she’s amazing!"“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” 2025 Tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education and their “Never Too Late To Graduate” campaign. As a proud spokesperson for WVAE and an adult-ed graduate himself, Landau continues to inspire others to achieve their educational goals. WVAE representatives will be on hand at most tour stops, offering free information and resources to those interested in earning their diploma.In addition, concertgoers in each tour market are encouraged to bring a new toy to their selected show to support Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive.”Tickets for the “Landau Home For The Holidays” tour are available at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ or through the individual venue websites.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 15th Annual 2025 Home For The Holidays Tour will include stops all across the Mountain State, including:• Saturday, December 13th - Point Pleasant High School Auditorium, Point Pleasant, WV• Friday, December 19th – Metropolitan Theatre, Morgantown, WV• Saturday, December 20th - Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville, WV• Sunday, December 21st – Madison Farmers Market, Madison, WV (free event)Additional dates will be announced soon.About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention on NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.” His debut album “That’s Life” spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. Landau has since released four additional well-received albums, including his latest, first-ever album of all original material, the full-length album "I'm Not Messing Around". All songs have been written or co-written by Landau and the album's producer, Rob Hegel, best known for his work with Air Supply, Labelle's Sarah Dash, and his solo career, which included appearances on American Bandstand and scoring the themes for many network television shows, including "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert”.Landau has penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, was named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees, and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts. He tours all over the world, including shows this year in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Florida, Pittsburgh, Columbus and more.During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education, went back to school online, and received his high school equivalency diploma three decades after dropping out, proving it’s never too late to graduate. Landau is now a leading advocate for adult literacy. Visit Landau online at https://www.landaumurphyjr.com/ About Delnora:Delnora is an award-winning singer-songwriter whose authentic sound and inspirational messaging have captured audiences across America. She received both the Female Inspirational Country Artist of the Year award and the Music Video of the Year award for her powerful #1 single "Man At The Well” last month at the Infinity Awards in Nashville, TN. Her official "Peacemaker" music video from the acclaimed “Blank Page” album was at the #1 spot for three weeks in a row on the Christian Music Weekly chart. The powerful duet, co-written by Delnora and Billboard #1 veteran tunesmith Corey Lee Barker, features country music hitmaker Chris Golden's distinctive vocals and piano. Known for her powerful vocals and compelling storytelling, Delnora creates music that bridges traditional country roots with contemporary themes of faith, resilience, and hope. The West Virginia native’s numerous performances and media appearances showcase Delnora’s dedication to uplifting and inspiring her growing fan base. Her Christmas EP “Bring On Christmas” was released in 2024. For more information about Delnora and her music, visit her online at https://www.delnora.com/ For media requests, please contact:

