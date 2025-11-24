Auction of 33-Meter Ron Holland Designed Luxury Sailing Yacht

Sailing Yacht Persistence Auction Auction of Luxury Yacht Persistence

Bidding for the 110-Foot High Performance Cruiser Located in Mallorca, Spain Will Begin at €1 Million

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 9th, a private 24-hour auction will be held for Persistence; a true legacy yacht built in New Zealand during a “golden era”. Set up as an ideal charter vessel, Persistence is among the largest and most advanced sailboats to come out of the late 1980’s. Palm Beach based G3 Auctions is handling the auction. A recent survey values the yacht substantially higher than the auction minimum bid.Persistence's innovative design, ocean-going performance and timeless elegance put her alongside an elite class of yachts such as those produced by legendary builders Alloy Yachts, Royal Huisman, and Nautor’s Swan. Delivering both speed and stability under sail, Persistence has powerful yet refined hull lines, a graceful sloop rig and lightweight aluminum construction. Her interior is styled by Winch Design, and offers the perfect blend of classic craftsmanship and modern comfort. Fine joinery, warm teak accents, plus intelligent use of space create a welcoming atmosphere for cruising or extended adventures.This is a great opportunity for sailing enthusiasts to bid on a world class yacht. Private previews can be arranged through listing broker Bruce Szamier of Superyacht Sales and Charter. The auction will be conducted electronically and is open to registered bidders only. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

